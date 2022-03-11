Are You Suffering From Long-COVID? Never Ignore These Warning Symptoms Post-Recovery

Back Pain Post-Coronavirus Recovery Could Be a Warning Symptom of Long-COVID

Long-COVID is described as signs and symptoms that last for a few weeks or months after having a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19.

Are you someone who has been experiencing chronic back pain since the time you recovered from the COVID-19 infection? This is not normal and can be a warning sign that you are haunted by long-COVID. The spread of COVID, which started in late 2019, continues to challenge the normal daily lives of the people, and it is not only in India but across the globe. When things start looking better and normal, a new variant of Covid-19 emerges and thus brings back the whole traumatic phase of managing the situation.

The infection not only makes you suffer during recovery but also post that. Many recovered COVID patients have said they were left with back-breaking pain after recovering from a coronavirus infection. But do you think it is a side-effect of the deadly disease? Of course, not. Post-COVID back pain could be a warning symptom that you are suffering from long-COVID symptoms. But, to understand it better, let us first see what exactly causes this post-recovery pain.

It's a very known fact that myalgias post-recovery are commonly seen in viral infections. Covid is not an exception, but there is a sudden spike in the number of cases where patients complain about back pain after 5-6 months post-COVID recovery. The reason why this is happening is that the Omicron variant (currently dominant) leads to inflammations which in turn causes more myalgia than any other variant post-recovery. Another reason is that this variant affects the musculoskeletal system more than before.

Symptoms Of Long-COVID

Once you are infected with the deadly COVID-19 virus, it becomes tough for your body to recover completely and return to your previous self. It is not impossible, but the journey can be challenging and tiring and may require more effort than you could have thought. Experts over the last two years (since COVID started haunting us) have stated that there is a sudden rise in reports of some symptoms which COVID-recovered patients have complained about even after 5-6 months. These are termed long-COVID symptoms. To understand it better, long-COVID is described as signs and symptoms that last for a few weeks or months after having a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19. Some signs could tell you if you are also a long-haulier of COVID-19 infection. Check them out!

Extreme fatigue Body or muscle aches Cough Sore throat Difficulty in breathing Back pain Brain fog Pain in the chest Indigestion

So, if you are also someone who has been experiencing any of the symptoms mentioned earlier, even after recovering from COVID-19, you need to know that you have long-COVID and thus, you need to take more care of yourself. Experts suggest proper diet, good sleep, daily exercising (moderate to medium), etc., can reduce your chances of suffering from the long-COVID symptoms and make it less complicated for you to deal with post-COVID health issues.

You may like to read

Follow TheHealthSite.com for more expert-backed ways to handle the COVID-19 infection and other news stories around the pandemic.