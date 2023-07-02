Back Pain In Women After 40: Surprising Causes And 7 Prevention Tips

Are you in your 40s and constant back is becoming your friend? Here are some causes that might be triggering the pain.

Are you in your 40s and constant back pain is giving you a hard time? There are various potential reasons why women experience lower back discomfort. Some are connected to female-specific illnesses, while others can affect everyone irrespective of age and gender. In this article, we will examine the potential reasons for lower back pain in women who are in their 40s, as well as when it's crucial to follow up with your doctor for a diagnosis and course of therapy.

What Can Cause Lower Back Pain in Women?

The chance of developing an annoying, recurrent back discomfort may increase as you grow closer to 40. As you age, the area of your spine experiences more wear and tear, increasing your likelihood of experiencing lower or upper back discomfort. Due to a combination of factors, back pain in women is more prevalent than in males. We questioned a gynaecologist and a physiotherapist about the reasons why women over the age of 40 are more likely than males their age to develop back pain.

There are distinct causes of low back pain for women. These include the following circumstances.

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) Premenstrual dysmorphic disorder (PMDD) Endometriosis Dysmenorrhea Late Pregnancy Osteoporosis Obesity Menopause Sedentary Lifestyle

Other low back pain causes

Additionally, there are lower back pain causes that can afflict people of any sex. The following conditions are some of the most typical causes:

Muscle strain Sciatica Herniated disc Disc degeneration

Prevent And Treat Back Pain In Women Over 40

Suffering from constant back pain? Try these tips:

Exercising Daily

Exercise is essential for regulating these parameters. The management of these risk factors and the prevention of low back pain are greatly aided by all forms of exercise, including aerobic training, strength and endurance training, flexibility, balance, and coordination training. According to recent research, women who engage in moderate-intensity exercise at least three to five days a week had a lower risk of low back discomfort.

A Warm Bath

Warm baths help increase circulation and ease soreness and tightness in the muscles.

Over-The-Counter Pills

Back pain and other types of period pain can be reduced using over-the-counter (OTC) nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicines (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), naproxen (Aleve), and aspirin.

Manage Your Weight

Overweight women are urged by doctors to make serious attempts to lose weight and maintain a normal weight.

Check Your Posture

Women should be mindful of their posture and maintain a straight spine.

Eat Healthy

A nutritious diet is usually advised for a healthy body and mind. Your body uses the food you consume as fuel to combat the challenges it encounters every day.

Ice Pack

An ice pack may help lessen swelling, soreness, and bruising if your back pain is the result of a muscular strain or injury. In the first 48 hours following a muscular strain or injury, ice packs are most effective.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.

