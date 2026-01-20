Bachelorette Star Katie Thurston Reveals Her Mother Is Battling Breast Cancer After Her Own Stage IV Diagnosis - Oncologist Explains Different Stages of Breast Cancer

Katie Thurston Latest News: Bachelor Nation star Katie Thurston has recently revealed that her mother has been diagnosed with breast cancer, nearly one year after sharing her own breast cancer diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram, Thurston wrote: "I want to make sure she is getting proper care and information. I hate that we have to be our biggest advocate but also, it's what will save your life," she captioned her post.

Thurston announced that the cancer was stage 4, and had metastasized to her liver.

Let's understand what this statement means, and how many stages are there in breast cancer.

Katie Thurston Battling Breast Cancer - Stage IV: Oncologist Explains

Dr Chaitra Deshpande, radiation oncologist at Onco Life Cancer Center, Satara, explains - breast cancer is generally classified into five stages from stage 0 to stage 4 based on tumour size, lymph node involvement, and whether the cancer has spread to other parts of the body. Here is how each stages look, and their risk factors:

Stage 1: Moving from stage 0 to stage 1, breast cancer at this stage is limited to the breast, with minimal or no lymph node spread

Stage 2: Larger tumour and/or spread to nearby lymph nodes

Stage 3: Locally advanced cancer with extensive lymph node involvement

Stage 4: Metastatic cancer that has spread to distant organs such as the liver, lungs, bones, or brain.

According to Dr Chaitra, since cancer patients undergo cancer treatments like chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or surgical procedures that are known to cause certain side effects, they must be vigilant. "These side effects can cause long-term impact on the body, and lead to fatigue, weakened immune system, and hormonal changes. Follow-up care is crucial for combating cancer and healing from the inside out," she said.

