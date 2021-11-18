Babies Who Do Not Cry At Birth: Learn More About Birth Asphyxia

Generally, the babies who do not cry at birth suffer from a condition called Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE).

Babies who suffer from birth asphyxia need immediate treatment to ensure that they get enough oxygen. Birth asphyxia is one of the primary causes of early neonatal mortality, according to WHO.

A newly born baby girl who did not cry, have heartbeats and respiration at birth was successfully revived by doctors in Mumbai. The baby born full-term weighing around 3.5 kg had birth asphyxia, a life-threatening condition that occurs when a baby doesn't receive enough oxygen before, during, or directly after birth. According to WHO, birth asphyxia is one of the primary causes of early neonatal mortality and accounts for an estimated 900,000 deaths each year. Such babies need immediate treatment to ensure that they get enough oxygen.

The newborn with birth asphyxia was revived by a team of doctors at Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai using innovative management coupled with hypothermia treatment to minimize cell death and brain damage. The baby who was born by emergency Caesarean section at some other hospital in the city. The baby was discharged on the 7th day from the hospital and did not have any sequelae till now, the doctors said in a release.

According to doctors of Wockhardt hospital, the baby girl was throwing seizures when she was referred there. The NICU team headed by Dr Virender Verma was informed that the baby did not have heartbeats and respiration at birth. The paediatrician who attended the delivery did a wonderful job by timely resuscitating the baby and the spontaneous breaths were established at approximately 25min of birth, the Wockhardt team noted.

Treatment of birth asphyxia

Dr Verma, a Neonatologist at Wockhardt Hospital, and his team quickly decided to try the therapeutic hypothermia treatment to save the child after quickly briefing the parents about the method, its benefits and side-effects.

The doctor explained, "The therapeutic hypothermia treatment consists of cooling the baby to a temperature 3 to 4 degrees centigrade below the normal temperature of the human body (37 C) in order to slow the ongoing metabolic injury (because of birth asphyxia) in the brain. The metabolic injury is most pronounced in initial 3 to 4 days, therefore therapeutic hypothermia is given for 72 hours after the birth asphyxia event."

"This method lowers the temperature and thus help reduce the metabolism and generation of free radicals in the brain. When the need for oxygen, glucose, and blood goes down, the nerve cells in the brain are protected. The therapeutic hypothermia can only be done in full-term and good weight babies who reach the hospital within 6 hours of life. Other neuroprotective therapies may also be given," Dr Verma added.

According to the statement released by the hospital, the child was administered neuroprotective medicine within 10 min of the arrival at the hospital. This medicine has been proven to be beneficial in birth asphyxia, protecting such babies from future handicaps. The child was given an oral form of the drug through a gastric tube. In addition, the baby also received erythropoietin infusions, which are known to be beneficial in this condition.

Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy

Generally, the babies who do not cry at birth suffer from a condition called Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), which is in trivial terms a brain damage due to less supply of oxygen. Depending upon the severity of the condition, HIE is categorised into 3 types:

HIE grade 1: A minimal disease, where almost 100% of babies are survived and almost 100% have a good neurological outcome.

HIE grade 2: 70% of babies have little or no neurological deficit and 30% of babies develop cerebral palsy, a diseacomplicationsse characterised by handicap or mental retardation or both.

HIE 3: 50% of babies die and the remaining 50% develops cerebral palsy.

The baby who was brought to Wockhardt was lying in the category of HIE-2 or 3 because spontaneous respiration was achieved only after 25 minutes of birth and the baby developed seizures within 2 hours of life, the doctors stated.

Dr Verma stated, "The hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy may lead to cerebral palsy which is a type of permanent brain damage leading to lifelong handicap to the baby. If the above treatment is initiated in due course of time the development of cerebral palsy and permanent handicap may be checked or minimised."

However, the exact cause of birth asphyxia in this child could not be ascertained. As per the gynaecologist who attended the delivery, it was a planned and elective caesarean section and there was no risk factor in this child.

Following the treatment, the baby never had seizures after 2nd day of life and follow-up MRI showed minimal changes akin to hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy. According to the child's father, the baby is fine now, behaving normally and accepting feeds. She is about 2-month-old now and no episode of seizure has occurred at home.