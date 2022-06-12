- Health A-Z
Do you often experience chronic pain near your testicles? dear men, this can be one of the warning symptoms of azoospermia. What is this condition? what does it lead to and how one can prevent this from affecting? In this article, we answer all your queries related to azoospermia. To begin with, azoospermia is a condition that is marked by a lack of sperm in the semen. While this is considered a rare disease, over the years, several studies have shown that at least 1 per cent of men have azoospermia, the leading cause of infertility.
Let's quickly take a look at how things work inside the human body. Sperm are made in the testicles. It then travels through the reproductive tract and mixes with the fluid that is found in the seminal ducts. Fluid mixed with sperm makes semen it is that thick and liquid that comes out of the penis during ejaculation.
A man suffering from azoospermia will ejaculate, but the content of the sperm in the semen will be none or zero (no sperm content in the semen). While 'low sperm count' is a known term that is associated with infertility in men, this term - azoospermia is the condition in which there is 'no sperm count'.
Azoospermia has been broadly divided into three groups (types). These three are:
This is caused by impaired production of the hormones which are responsible for making the sperm.
This type of azoospermia is caused due to abnormalities in the function or structure of the testicles.
The third type of azoospermia is caused by problems with ejaculation due to hindrance or blockages in the reproductive tract.
Azoospermia can be one of the causes of infertility in men, and thus spotting it at the right time, and timely medical intervention is important when it comes to managing this condition. Let's take a look at some of the symptoms that are associated with azoospermia.
There are always many ways apart from just medications, to prevent a condition from getting worse. So is the case with azoospermia. Here are some expert-backed ways to manage this condition.
