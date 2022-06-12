Azoospermia (No Sperm Count In Semen): Swelling In Testicles And Other Warning Symptoms To Look Out For

Azoospermia can be one of the causes of infertility in men, and thus spotting it at the right time, and timely medical intervention is important. Here are the symptoms that you should know.

Do you often experience chronic pain near your testicles? dear men, this can be one of the warning symptoms of azoospermia. What is this condition? what does it lead to and how one can prevent this from affecting? In this article, we answer all your queries related to azoospermia. To begin with, azoospermia is a condition that is marked by a lack of sperm in the semen. While this is considered a rare disease, over the years, several studies have shown that at least 1 per cent of men have azoospermia, the leading cause of infertility.

No Sperm!

Let's quickly take a look at how things work inside the human body. Sperm are made in the testicles. It then travels through the reproductive tract and mixes with the fluid that is found in the seminal ducts. Fluid mixed with sperm makes semen it is that thick and liquid that comes out of the penis during ejaculation.

A man suffering from azoospermia will ejaculate, but the content of the sperm in the semen will be none or zero (no sperm content in the semen). While 'low sperm count' is a known term that is associated with infertility in men, this term - azoospermia is the condition in which there is 'no sperm count'.

Types of Azoospermia

Azoospermia has been broadly divided into three groups (types). These three are:

Pre-testicular azoospermia

This is caused by impaired production of the hormones which are responsible for making the sperm.

Testicular azoospermia

This type of azoospermia is caused due to abnormalities in the function or structure of the testicles.

Post-testicular azoospermia

The third type of azoospermia is caused by problems with ejaculation due to hindrance or blockages in the reproductive tract.

Symptoms of Azoospermia

Azoospermia can be one of the causes of infertility in men, and thus spotting it at the right time, and timely medical intervention is important when it comes to managing this condition. Let's take a look at some of the symptoms that are associated with azoospermia.

Erectile dysfunction Lump formation near the testicles Pain in the region of the testicles Discomfort around the testicles Decreased hair on the face and the body No mood towards intimacy

How To Prevent This Condition?

There are always many ways apart from just medications, to prevent a condition from getting worse. So is the case with azoospermia. Here are some expert-backed ways to manage this condition.

Stay away from any rough activities that may harm your testes and reproductive tract (these can be any kind of sports). Keep your body safe from radiation exposure. Consult your doctor before popping any kind of medicines to enhance your intimacy stamina, sperm count, etc. Do not expose your testes directly to hot temperatures - like saunas, steam, etc.