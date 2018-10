Recently, Bollywood’s singer turned actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira has been diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer. According to the Mid-Day report, the actor reportedly said that she has been diagnosed on his birthday after the mammography has been done. In fact, Tahira has also spoken about how changes in her breast size had initially raised alarm for the family. She also shared in a heartfelt note on Instagram “If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined.”

However, cancer is always a worrying diagnosis. October is considered as Breast cancer awareness month, so here in this articles, we will discuss about stage zero breast cancer. But with treatment, the outlook for stage zero breast cancer is mainly positive.

What is stage zero breast cancer?

Stage O breast cancer is also known as carcinoma in situ. It is the earliest form of breast cancer. It generally doesn’t spread anywhere else thus most people with stage zero cancer survive. Staging cancer also shares information about how dangerous it might be and how quickly it is growing.

How to detect stage zero breast cancer?

However, it can also be difficult to detect because stage zero breast cancer is small and noninvasive. Stage zero breast cancer is a grading of how far cancer has spread, it is not a type of cancer. Women with stage zero should treat the disease at the earliest to avoid any risk. Breast cancer treatment can be stressful, costly and painful.

There are many doctors who refer to stage zero breast cancer as precancer. The stage zero breast cancer get discovered after a biopsy or during a breast-imaging test to view another lump. This stage cancer does not usually cause lumps or other symptoms.

Does it require treatment?

Even if it small but it requires treatment to prevent it from spreading to other areas of the body in the future.

According to the type of stage zero breast cancer the right treatment depends. More than 9 out of 10 women with stage zero breast cancer survive 5 years or longer with treatment.