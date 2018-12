Tired of falling sick too often in winters? Don’t want to depend on antibiotics anymore? You must turn to nature. Ayurveda has the solution to winter-related infections. Here are some potions you can try to boost your immunity during winter.

Here are some Ayurvedic remedies you can try:

Turmeric is a powerful immunity booster. While as Indians, we are used to adding turmeric to food, one more effective way of using turmeric is by making turmeric milk. It is only now that the west is taking note of the potent properties of turmeric and is going gaga over turmeric lattes or ‘golden milk.’ But turmeric milk has been had by Indians for ages. Turmeric milk has antiseptic and astringent properties that relieve you from respiratory problems like cough and cold. Turmeric milk also has antioxidants which provide relief from headaches, anti-inflammatory properties that protect you from diseases like hepatitis, and arthritis.

Ashwagandha milk: Ashwagandha or Indian ginseng is known for boosting immunity. Because of the antibacterial properties, it possesses. Studies have shown that it improves the ability of the macrophage cells of the immune system to destroy harmful, disease-causing microorganisms. All you need to do is put a teaspoon of Ashwagandha powder in a glass of milk.

Giloy or guduchi juice: Giloy has several antioxidants. These help flush out toxins from your kidney and liver by chucking out free radicals out of your body. It has also been found to be effective against bacteria and urinary tract infections.

Triphala churna: Triphala or triphala churna is made with three fruits – amla, baheda and harad. Each of the ingredients corresponds to three different bodily doshas-vata, pitta, and kapha. While harada has body purifying effects, amla has laxative effects and vibhitika is known for removing kapha imbalances. It is rich in antioxidants, polyphenols and vitamin C and hence great for improving immunity. To make the triphala kadha, mix 2 tsp of triphala churna in a glass of water. Let it soak overnight. Drink it in the morning on an empty stomach.