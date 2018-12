Certain food combinations can have unwanted side effects inside the body. In the long run, the reactions followed when certain food are combined together could have serious side effects or could even turn fatal. This branch of Ayurveda that talks about such food combinations is Viruddha Ahara. These food combinations can lead to inflammation at a molecular level and affect the immune system, endocrine system, digestive system, nervous system, and circulatory system. Ayurveda says that this could lead to diseases like impotency, blindness, ascites, coma or fainting, intoxication, stiffness in the neck, anaemia, indigestion, various skin diseases, diseases of intestines, swelling, gastritis, fever, rhinitis, and infertility. Many of these food interactions may be harmless but it is always better to know about some of them.

Green tea or black tea and milk

Tea contains flavonoids called catechins, which have many beneficial effects on the heart. When milk is added to tea, then a group of proteins in milk, called caseins, interact with the tea to reduce the concentration of catechins. So avoid tea and milk together.

Milk and yoghurt interaction

Consuming milk and yoghurt together can precipitate milk inside the stomach that may irritate and induce vomiting. So avoid milk and yoghurt together.

Tea and garlic

Tea contains anticoagulant compounds called coumarins. When combined with garlic (that also has anti-clotting properties), they may increase the risk of bleeding. So, better to avoid tea and garlic together.

Pomegranate juice and grapefruit juice

Pomegranate juice and grapefruit juice, are both known to block the cytochrome P450 3A4 enzyme systems in the intestines and increase blood levels of many medications you are taking. Taking these two juices together may synergize the above action.

Unripe (green) tomatoes or potatoes and alcohol

The unripe green tomatoes contain a huge amount of solanine, which may interact with alcohol. You may feel more sedation if the intake is more.

