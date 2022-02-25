Ayurveda Drug BGR-34 Can Help Manage Diabetes Within 12 Weeks, Heals Damaged Cells, With No Adverse Effects: Study

Drug BGR-34 Can Manage Diabetes Within 12 Weeks, Heal Damaged Cells: Study

Based on these results, it can be simply concluded that BGR-34 is effective in reducing high blood sugar levels and is more potent and efficacious in decreasing the glycemic levels possibly by modulating the insulin release and strengthening the I-cell functional capacity.

Can you really get rid of diabetes or reverse the condition permanently? A team of researchers may have something for you all. In a recent study, experts have found that the Ayurvedic drug BGR-34 can help lower sugar levels within three months (12 weeks) and also exert a powerful anti-oxidant action to prevent diabetic complications. Published in the latest edition of Serbian Journal of Experimental and Clinical Research on Sciendo scientific platform, the experts have stated that the Ayurvedic drug BGR-34 is better in efficacy, reliability, and affordability with little or no adverse effects.

Ayurveda Drug BGR-34 Manages Diabetes In 12 Weeks

The researchers found that Glyclated hemoglobin (HbA1c) level in the diabetic patients who were given BGR-34 went down significantly from the baseline value 8.499 per cent to 8.061 per cent in the fourth week, 6.56 per cent in the eighth week and 6.27 per cent in the 12th week. Similarly, the RBS test revealed that before taking the herbal drug, the sugar level on an average which was 250mg/dl declined to 114mg/dl in the 12th week at the same time, and FBS sharply went down to 74 from 176 in the same duration.

Talking to the media about the study result, the lead author said, "Based on these results, it can be simply concluded that BGR-34 is effective in reducing high blood sugar levels and is more potent and efficacious in decreasing the glycemic levels possibly by modulating the insulin release and strengthening the -cell functional capacity."

Based on these results, it can be simply concluded that BGR-34 is effective in reducing high blood sugar levels and is more potent and efficacious in decreasing the glycemic levels possibly by modulating the insulin release and strengthening the I-cell functional capacity. Dr Sanchit Sharma, Executive Director of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals, attributed BGR-34 efficacy to the presence of herbs like Vijyasar, Dharuharida, Gilo, and, Manjistha, besides phyto-constituents from a few other medicinal plants which are well-known for their anti-diabetic properties.

(With inputs from Agencies)