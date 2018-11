When candida, yeast-like fungus grows excessively in the areas like mouth, vagina or digestive tract the formation of yeast infection begins. The infection can lead to vomiting, nausea, and diarrhoea. To prevent yeast infections in the first place you can avoid the discomfort they caused by changing your everyday habits.

Avoid Added Sugars

Added sugar contributes to the calories and sweetness which allow candida to grow even more rapidly thereby resulting in yeast infection. It is better to avoid concentrated sugar sources like soft drinks, candy, jam, and pancake syrup, etc.

Get Rid of the Tights

Do not wear tight underwear, thongs and jeans as they don’t allow air to circulate around the vagina. The tight clothes increase the moisture creating a perfect environment for yeast to grow. However, loose cotton clothes can help prevent yeast infections.

Avoid Antibiotics

The bacteria that help the body in keeping the yeast under control will be destroyed if you consume antibiotics. Thus, do not take antibiotics unless recommended by a health care provider who knows about your yeast infection problem.

Avoid Stress

Most of the women develop yeast infection when they are going through stressful times, thus try to keep stress away from your life to cut down the chances of getting a yeast infection. Keep your mind relaxed by practising meditation, yoga and exercise regularly.

Avoid Douching

Douching should be avoided when trying to escape yeast infection. It is the process of washing the inside of the vagina with liquid. The process may destroy harmful bacteria, but it also kills the good bacteria that usually fight yeast development.

Change Frequently

As soon as you get your clothes sweaty after a gym session tries to change into dry clothes. Immediately change into dry ones every time you feel some dampness inside the undergarments due to any reason.