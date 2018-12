Do you tend to drink quickly and find it hard to stop once you have started? If yes, then you fall under the category of binge drinkers. Those who have binge drinking habits end up having more alcohol than the moderate consumption guidelines (20 to 30 ml of alcohol units per day for women and 30 to 40 ml of alcohol units per day for men). A recent study published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs has found that college goers who binge drink more often post inappropriate materials on social media in an intoxicated condition without considering the future impact and show signs of social media addiction.

Social media addiction can have severe negative impact one’s physical and mental health over time. According to a study by Chicago University, this addiction is stronger than alcohol and cigarettes. In fact, it can lead to envy, lack of concentration, obsession, inappropriate behaviour, self-destructive tendencies and other psychological issues, apart from the real-life social isolation that is also commonly seen in social media addicts. According to a study conducted at the University of Copenhagen, many people with social media addiction suffer from what is called ‘Facebook envy’. Physical impacts include a disturbed sleep cycle, all ailments associated with a sedentary lifestyle (as social media addiction keeps you glued to the screen). It can also lead to eye strain and carpal tunnel syndrome (compression of the median nerve in your wrist causing pain and a tingling sensation in the hand), which can occur due to excessive typing. Apart from social media addiction binge drinking can also be the cause behind insomnia, anxiety, depression, irritability, fatigue, shakiness, hallucinations and weight gain. However, there are ways to stop this habit.

Being aware of the health impacts associated with binge drinking is the best way to overcome it. Keep reminding yourself of the consequences.

Avoid possible triggers and situations for binge drinking. Do not participate in drinking competitions which we often indulge in while with friends. Avoid parties where alcohol is available, or at least reduce the frequency.

Drinking slowly is another way out of this habit. Only take a few sips of your favourite drink at a time. After your last sip, your body takes more than 90 minutes to absorb it.

Choose friends who do not have the same habit and respect your limits. And also try to drink non-alcoholic beverages.