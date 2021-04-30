Researchers have suggested that avocados may help in the treatment of leukaemia a type of blood a type of cancer that develops in the bone marrow due to the rise in the number of white blood cells. According to a new University of Guelph study a compound found in avocados can target an enzyme called VLCAD that is critical to cancer cell growth. This is the first time VLCAD has been identified as a target in any cancer claimed Dr Paul Spagnuolo Department of Food Science University of Guelph. The study findings were published recently in the journal Blood. In