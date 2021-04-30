Researchers have suggested that avocados may help in the treatment of leukaemia, a type of blood a type of cancer that develops in the bone marrow due to the rise in the number of white blood cells. According to a new University of Guelph study, a compound found in avocados can target an enzyme, called VLCAD, that is critical to cancer cell growth. This is the first time VLCAD has been identified as a target in any cancer, claimed Dr Paul Spagnuolo, Department of Food Science, University of Guelph. The study findings were published recently in the journal Blood. Also Read - Stem cell transplant can save the life of a blood cancer patient: Become a donor and save lives

In the study, the researchers focused on acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), which is the most devastating form of leukaemia. It commonly occurs in people above 65 years, and fewer than 10 per cent of patients survive five years after diagnosis. Because current drug treatments, like chemotherapy, can be toxic and end up killing patients, there's been a drive to find less toxic drugs.

Dr Spagnuolo elaborated that leukaemia cells have higher amounts of VLCAD enzyme, which is involved in their metabolism. His team looked at numerous compounds to find any substance that might inhibit this enzyme. Avocatin B, a fat molecule found only in avocados, turned out to be the best one. The team is hopeful that this molecule could be a potential candidate for better cancer drug therapy. They are also anticipating the use of this molecule in human clinical trials. Earlier, Dr Spagnuolo's lab had studied the potential use of avocatin B in preventing diabetes and managing obesity.

Other benefits of avocado

Avocados are the powerhouse of healthy fats, mostly monounsaturated fat, and a small amount of saturated fat and polyunsaturated fat. Avocados are high in oleic acid, which is also found in olives and olive oil. This type of fat is known to provide various health benefits, including improving lowering cholesterol and reducing inflammation. The creamy green fruit is also loaded with dietary fiber, potassium and vitamins. For those suffering from arthritis, experts said including avocado oil in their diet may help in reducing stiffness and pain. Avocado oil is an excellent source of lutein, a powerful antioxidant that could prevent age-related eye diseases like cataracts, retina detachments, etc.

Trying to lose weight? Eating avocados can help but make sure you eat them in reasonable amounts. Thanks to the high fiber content, this delicious fruit can help reduce appetite, rev your metabolism, decrease the risk of high blood pressure, and lower your cholesterol levels. But eating too many avocados can offset your weight loss as this fruit is high in fat and calories.

Avocado is also known for its skin-boosting benefits, courtesy the healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals present in this super fruit. It contains vitamins E and C, both of which are very important for healthy skin. In addition to ingesting the fruit, it can also be applied topically to reap the skin benefits. If you’re considering using avocado or avocado oil on your skin, do a patch test first. If your experience itching, redness, swelling, or burning, your skin is actually sensitive to avocado or the oil.

