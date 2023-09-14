Autoimmune Disorder Treatment: New Vaccine May Completely Reverse Diseases

A new research discovered an inverse vaccine that may hep completely reverse autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, celiac disease and type-1 diabetes.

Autoimmune disorders are difficult to treat. For some conditions, there may not be a permanent cure but a way to keep the symptoms suppressed. Recently, researchers at the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (PME) have discovered a way to reverse these autoimmune conditions. They have discovered an inverse vaccine which functions in a way that it is able to erase the harmful memory of specific molecules. Through this, they are able to halt the autoimmune response in which the healthy tissues of the body are wrongly attacked by the body's immune system.

Researchers claim that this inverse vaccine may be able to completely reverse diseases like multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes and Crohn's disease. There is also a plus point to this vaccine, it will not suppress the overall immune system, of a person.

How Does An Inverse Vaccine Work?

The vaccine that we typically take for diseases like COVID-19 or chickenpox trains our immune system to recognise the foreign or enemy bacteria's or viruses that may cause infections and attacks them. However, the inverse vaccine is different from the typical vaccine. It job is to remove the immune systems memory of one molecule. This is how it can stop autoimmune disorders.

Why This Discovery May Be Groundbreaking In Treating Autoimmune Disorders?

The current treatment for autoimmune diseases is through drugs. These drugs are made in such a way that it can shut down the entire immune system. It is certainly an effective process to treat autoimmune diseases but these drugs simultaneously hinder the normal functioning of the immune system. It needs to function properly in order to block infections. Hence, there are a lot of side effects that may follow after this. Experts at the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (PME), claim that the inverse vaccine may be more effective with less side effects. This is definitely a groundbreaking discovery.

Clinical Trials Are Underway

Researchers have already begun the initial phase of clinical trials and safety trials for this 'inverse vaccine.' Phase one trials have begun for the autoimmune condition 'celiac disease.' Phase one trials for multiple sclerosis is also underway.

