A study in BMJ Open Gastroenterology tells us about the case of a man who brewed beer in his gut. This is a case of auto-brewery syndrome (ABS), an extremely rare medical condition where the gut acts as a brewery. Even eating carbs may give you a high.

In this study, researchers from the Richmond University Medical Centre looked at the case of a 46-year-old man who had a simple thumb injury in 2011. He took a course of antibiotics for this injury. But after about a week or so completing his course, he exhibited personality changes. He became depressed, suffered from memory loss, had trouble comprehending things and became aggressive.

He sought treatment but everybody, from doctors to psychiatrists to police officials, thought that he was drunk. Finally, a clinic in Ohio found the presence of Saccharomyces cerevisiae (also known as brewer’s yeast) and a related fungus in his stool samples. Saccharomyces cerevisiae helps ferment carbohydrates and produces alcohol. While undergoing treatment at this clinic, he had a few flare-ups with serious outcomes.

Eventually, the unfortunate man sought treatment conducted in collaboration with the Richmond University specialists. Researchers say that they used a combination of anti-fungal therapies and probiotics to treat the man’s gut microflora. Apparently, the use of antibiotics to treat his thumb injury led to a change in his gut bacteria and auto-brewing fungus colonised his insides. Now, after a year and a half, he has recovered and is living a normal life and following a normal diet.

Auto brewery syndrome also called the drunkenness disease

This is a disorder that is also called the gut fermentation syndrome and endogenous ethanol fermentation. Some aptly refer to it as the ‘drunkenness disease’. In this condition, you get a high without the aid of any intoxicating drinks or substances.

Basically, in this condition, carbs are converted into alcohol by your body. This is a very rare condition that is difficult to treat because, most of the time, people refuse to believe that you did not drink alcohol. It is a dangerous condition because it makes you as high as a kite, which is dangerous if you are driving or out of doors alone.

Symptoms of auto brewery syndrome

If you have this condition, you will experience all the classic symptoms of drinking too much. And, believe it or not, you may also get a hangover, without having touched a drop. It all depends on how much carbs you are eating. Less carbs may mean a slight high and too much of it may make you as drunk as you can possibly be.

Symptoms are disorientation, flushed skin, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, upset stomach, dry mouth and dehydration. These may be accompanied by a headache, depression, anxiety, extreme tiredness and burping. Mood fluctuation is common and so is a concentration problem.

Causes of auto brewery syndrome

The disorder is caused by a change in gut microflora. Too much yeast, a type of fungus, in your intestines can convert carbs to alcohol (ethanol). It can affect both kids and adults alike. Sometimes, it may be due to another underlying medical condition you may be suffering from.

Crohn’s disease and liver disorders may sometimes act as triggers. The short bowel syndrome in toddlers and young kids may also cause this condition.

Other reasons could be uncontrolled diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease and weak immunity. Poor nutrition and use of antibiotics may also lead to this disorder.

Diagnosis of Auto brewery syndrome

This is a rare condition and, hence, diagnosis is not easy. A stool test may reveal the presence of yeast in your gut. Or your doctor may recommend a glucose challenge test.

Auto brewery syndrome treatment procedure

This is a treatable condition. The first step is to restrict the amount of carbs in diet. You may have to take a long course of anti-fungal medications to get rid of the offending fungus in your gut. Consult your doctor or nutritionist about the right diet to follow.

Avoid sugary and fatty foods. Restrict your carb intake. Add a lot of fibre to your diet. Eat fruits and veggies. A well-balanced and nutritional diet is the key here.