The more you know about the condition, the better equipped you are at making informed decisions. © Shutterstock

Autistism is a neurological condition that affects behavior, communication and social interaction. Children with this condition are often at the receiving end of misconceptions and unfavourable attitudes. Autistic Pride Day is a freedom initiative and a pride celebration for people who suffer from autism. This is observed every year on June 18. It is all about recognising the importance of confidence and pride for autistic people and its role in bringing about a change in the way people look at autism in society.

This day is organized by Aspies For Freedom (AFF), a group that aims at educating people and raising awareness that autism is not always a disability, and it comes with some advantages as well as disadvantages. Autistic Pride Day was first observed in 2005 and it went on to become a global event. This is an autistic community event, which originated from and is still led by autistic people themselves. Autism is a common problem in children and it can be difficult for parents and caregivers to deal with sometimes.

Parenting can be a challenge for people with autistic children. Today, on the occasion of Autistic Pride Day, here are a few tips for such parents.

Provide structure and safety

If you have a child with autism, you need to be consistent in your dealings with him or her. Always stick to a schedule and fix a time for meals, therapy, school and bedtime and so and stick to it. If there are any change in this routine, prepare your child for it in advance.

Reward good behavior

Whenever you see your child do something good, praise them. This will encourage them to act appropriately or learn a new skill. But be specific about what you are praising them for. Find ways to reward them for good behavior or a good deed.

Learn to pick up on non-verbal cues

An autistic child may often use non-verbal cues to indicate something. Like, for example, a change in tone, facial expression, body language, gestures, etc., may indicate different things. Be observant and try to understand these cues. This will prevent tantrums and help the child feel loved and secure.

Play is important too

An autistic child is also a kid who loves to play. In the middle of therapy, you must find some time to play and have fun. Here, too there has to be a routine. Set a time for fun and frolic and stick to it every day. Find innovative things to do at this time that leads to laughter and fun. It will help draw your child out. It will also help you bond with each other.

Seek out support groups

Caring for an autistic child demands a lot of time and energy. It may overwhelm cause stress or discourage you. In order to be a good parent to a special child, you need to understand that you need help and support. You can join a support group and meet other families dealing with the same challenges as you are. Parents in such groups share information, get advice, and lean on each other for emotional support. This will help to a great extent.