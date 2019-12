You may also notice that your child has a problem if you try to hug him. Autistic children don’t like being touched. © Shutterstock

In autism, normal brain development is disrupted. This happens quite early in life. The term autistic spectrum disorder is used to indicate neuro-developmental disorders in children. Autism can affect communication, behaviour and social relationships. It also affects cognitive ability. Genetics and environmental factors are the main causes of this disorder. Symptoms usually vary from child to child. At times, symptoms can be confusing for parents and they may not realise that their child may be autistic. This is unfortunate because early diagnosis and intervention with therapies can improve long term outcome.

Let us see what you, as a parent, need to look out for in your child to know if he or he is autistic. Be alert to the following signs.

Know if your child is autistic

Notice if your child insists on following a routine. He doesn’t take even a minor digression from this routine easily.

Your child may have trouble adjusting to any changes in schedule or environment.

He or she develops an unnatural attachment to inanimate objects.

He or she can spend hours just staring at one thing. May also be mesmerised by moving objects like a moving fan.

Your child may avoid eye contact if she or he is autistic.

The tone of voice may be abnormal.

May repeat the same word or sentence again and again.

Your child may also be unable to communicate what he or she needs or wants.

You may also notice that your child has a problem if you try to hug him. Autistic children don’t like being touched.

At time, you may notice that your child doesn’t react at all when you speak to him. It might look like as if he has not heard you at all.

In conclusion

Symptoms of autism varies from child to child. It is very easy to get confused by some of the symptoms. Sometimes, what you think of as good behaviour may actually be autism. An unusually quiet child must not be ignored. All children are vivacious to a certain degree. Therefore, you must stay alert and consult a doctor if you have any doubts. This will go a long way in helping your child cope with his future development.