In India, roughly 23 of every 10,000 children have autism, which translate to about 0.23 percent of 1.2 billion people, according to a survey report published in Autism Research last year. The number could be higher because children with severe autism may be less likely to go to school, said Bhismadev Chakrabarti, research director of the Centre for Autism at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom, and lead researcher of the study that relied on school records. Even though the low the number is far less than the 1.47 percent in the United States, the condition still represents a significant problem, Chakrabarti noted. Autism, also called autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a lifelong condition and there is no cure for it. However, the quality of life for autistic children can be greatly improved with the right care and support. The good news is – families with autistic children in India can get free advice and guidance on how their child’s health conditions, changes in their upbringing and deficiencies can be addressed. Just dial this national helpline number “9100 181 181”. Also Read - Autism: People with genetic conditions at a higher risk of this brain disorder

This helpline number is being launched by Pinnacle Blooms Network, a leading autism therapy centre network, to provide free counselling and guidance to children with autism and their families across India. “Parents should work hard to help their autistic children do their own thing, overcome their autism-related sensory problems and create a life of their own by providing quality integrated autism therapy services,” said Dr Srija Reddy Saripalli, founder of Bharath Health Care Private Ltd, the parent Company of Pinnacle Blooms Network while launching the helpline number – as reported by IANS. Also Read - Lockdown parenting guide: Help your autistic child cope with the quarantine days

Autism: Symptoms and treatment

Autism is a psychological and neurological disorder that is characterized by repetitive and characteristic patterns of behaviour and difficulties with social communication and interaction. But unfortunately, scientists have not been able to find the medicine to treat it as well as the reason for this disorder. In children with autism, the brain does not grow as it should be. Autistic kids feel lonely without meeting anyone, they cannot look into the eyes, and cannot even bear the light and noise, and suffer from many more problems – Pinnacle Blooms Network. Also Read - Novel method for measuring quality of life for people on autism spectrum

Current treatment focuses on reducing the symptoms and supporting development and learning to maximize the child’s ability to function, improve social interactions and communication, and reduce disruptive behaviour. Treatment options may include behaviour and communication therapies, educational therapies, family therapies., speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and specific medications that can help with related symptoms like depression, seizures, insomnia, and trouble focusing. Experts say medication is most effective when it is combined with behavioural therapies.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates, the prevalence of autism in many low- and middle-income countries remain unknown, despite growing awareness about this condition. In fact, a study revealed that one-fourth of children under age 8 with autism remain undiagnosed probably due to communication or cultural barriers between parents and physicians, anxiety about the complicated diagnostic process and fear of stigma. Therefore, the researchers suggested screening all toddlers, pre-school and school-age children for autism to reduce the disparities in diagnosis. Moreover, early intervention can lead to positive outcomes later in life.