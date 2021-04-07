In India roughly 23 of every 10000 children have autism which translate to about 0.23 percent of 1.2 billion people according to a survey report published in Autism Research last year. The number could be higher because children with severe autism may be less likely to go to school said Bhismadev Chakrabarti research director of the Centre for Autism at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom and lead researcher of the study that relied on school records. Even though the low the number is far less than the 1.47 percent in the United States the condition still represents