If your child is autistic, teaching him breathing exercises will help him control emotions during a meltdown. © Shutterstock

Young children with autism are more likely than their peers to end up developing eating disorder symptoms in adolescence, according to a new study. The researchers found that autistic traits in childhood come before behaviours characteristic of eating disorders. This suggests that autism could be a risk factor for developing eating disorders. Also Read - Novel method for measuring quality of life for people on autism spectrum

Previous studies also have linked autism with eating disorders, indicating that 20-30 per cent of adults with eating disorders have autism. Also Read - Not enough analysis therapists for children with autism, says study

The new study, published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, found that children with autistic traits at age seven are at greater risk of developing eating disorder symptoms later in life. Also Read - Genetic alteration increases risk of autism, impairs brain communication: Know all about this condition

For the findings, researchers from the University College London in the UK, studied 5,381 adolescents who have been participating in longitudinal research from birth as part of the University of Bristol’s Children of the 90s cohort study.

As per the data they collected, adolescents with eating disorders showed higher levels of autistic traits by age seven, suggesting that the autistic traits predated the disordered eating.

They found that children who displayed higher autistic traits at age seven were 24 per cent more likely to have weekly disordered eating behaviours at age 14. However, eating disorders at age 14 did not appear to increase autistic traits by age 16.

Autistic kids may have difficulties with social communication and developing friendships, which could contribute to higher rates of depression and anxiety at young ages. Disordered eating might result from dysfunctional methods of coping with these emotional difficulties, the study noted.

How to Help Children with Autism Manage Their Emotions

Autistic kids may become emotional for different reasons and they can express their emotions differently. Many children with autism have difficulty regulating their emotions and maintaining a calm state. This may be because they lack the social and communication skills. When kids with autism become extremely frustrated or angry, they often act out. Parents can help them channelize their emotions in the right manner. Here are some tips to do it –