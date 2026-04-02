Autism symptoms in children: Paediatrician explains warning signs parents must watch before age 3

Is your child showing signs of autism - a neurodevelopmental condition affecting how people communicate, interact, and perceive the world? Read on to find out more about this rare condition and how one should track it.

Autism symptoms in children: Paediatrician explains warning signs parents must watch before age 3

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that impacts a child's communication, interaction with others, and behaviour. It is vital for parents to identify the signs of ASD, especially before the age of three. This is because the early identification of the signs of ASD can help in the improvement of the developmental outcomes of the child. By being aware of the developmental milestones and the signs of ASD, the right interventions can be made.

Early Signs in Infancy (6 9 Months)

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Himani Narula Khanna, Developmental Behavioural Paediatrician and Adolescent Mental Health Expert, Co-Founder of Continua Kids, shared som of the earliest signs of autism. She explained, "Some common signs may be evident even in the first year of a child's life. For instance, at an age between six and nine months, some signs that a parent may observe in their child include a lack of eye contact and a lack of response to social smiles. Although a child may smile at times, a social smile is not evident."

The second sign of autism that a child may be showing is a lack of response to familiar faces and voices. In comparison to neurotypical children, a child who may be diagnosed with autism may show little or no babbling.

Signs Around 12 Months

However, if a child fails to respond to their name consistently, this can be a red flag. Gesturing like pointing, waving at people to say "bye-bye," or making an effort to direct a parent's attention to a particular object is a usual occurrence at this time. However, if a child fails to exhibit these gestures and has not developed "joint attention," which is looking at an object and then sharing that object's attention with their parent, this can be a red flag.

The child may also not exhibit any interest in playing peek-a-boo or any other interactive games. A lack of social engagement and interaction and a lack of emotional reciprocity are some of the earliest signs of a red flag.

Signs Between 16 18 Months

However, as the child progresses and develops further, the milestones of communication become more apparent. By the time the child is 16-18 months old, they can say some significant words. If the child is unable to say any significant word by this period, it may be a developmental delay.

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During this period, the child may communicate using both verbal and non-verbal cues. For instance, the child may point to something they would like or say something like "mama" or "papa." If the child makes little effort to communicate, either through gestures or vocalizations, it may be a developmental delay.

Other signs of developmental delay may include the fact that the child would rather be alone or only with the caregiver. Another possible developmental delay may be the lack of the child's imitation skills. For example, the parent may clap and make sounds, but the child won't try to copy.

Signs Around 24 Months

At the age of two years old, the milestones in development are clear. In most cases, the child's vocabulary is expanding to 200 words, and the child starts making two-word phrases. Some phrases the child might use are "Mama do," "want milk," etc.

If the child is not making two-word phrases, has very little vocabulary, or seems to regress in their speech development, such as stopping the use of "mama" or "papa" words, it is a red flag. Having trouble understanding simple phrases such as "give it to Mamma," "bring your shoes," "get your water bottle," etc., could also indicate a developmental problem.

Behavioral and Social Red Flags Before Age 3

Other than developmental milestones, there are some specific behaviors which indicate the risk factors for the development of autism in children before the age of three.

Some specific behaviors which are exhibited by children who are at a higher risk for developing autism include: They may not make enough eye contact, facial expressions, or share their enjoyment with the parents. For example, the child may not show the parent the toy he is playing with. They may also not point in the direction the parent is pointing. In addition, the child may also experience delays in the development of speech. In some cases, the child may only repeat the words he has learned.

Repetitive behaviors are also one of the significant symptoms which are exhibited by the child. They may exhibit behaviors such as hand flapping, rocking, spinning, lining up the toys, etc. Some children may also develop a fascination for specific parts of the toy, such as the wheel.

Sensory and Emotional Differences

Sensory sensitivities may also be seen in children. They may be extremely sensitive to a particular sound, texture, or even light. For example, a child may put their ears together if they hear a sound like a mixer, grinder, or even a hair dryer. Some children may be extremely fascinated by bright lights or even a spinning toy.

Some children may also experience problems in controlling their behavior or emotions. This may be seen in the form of frequent temper tantrums, inability to calm down, hyperactivity, or even constant movement. Some children may also experience self-injurious behaviors such as banging their heads or even hitting themselves.

When Parents Should Seek Help

There are a few key signs that parents should be aware of:

The child does not turn to their name by 12 months of age The child does not point or gesture by 14 months of age The child does not say words by 16 months of age The child loses speech or social skills at any age

If parents notice any of these signs, it is crucial that they seek a specialist, such as a developmental pediatrician, for a comprehensive evaluation.

Importance of Early Screening

Parents are also advised to have their children undergo a development screening at the age of 16 to 30 months. This is usually done by administering the MCHAT-R/F screening tool, which involves a five-minute questionnaire that a pediatrician usually conducts. This tool assists in the identification of a child who may be at risk of suffering from autism.

One should always bear in mind that the presence of one or two symptoms in a child does not automatically mean that the child has autism. However, the presence of consistent delay in social communication and repetitive behaviors should not be taken lightly, as it may be a crucial factor in the development journey of the child.

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