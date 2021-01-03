Autism or autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is an umbrella term used to indicate neuro-developmental disorders in children. In this condition, normal brain development is disrupted. It mainly affects children in their early years. The neurological and developmental condition is characterized by learning difficulties, inability to solve problems or concentrate. While there are many factors that lead to the problem, a new study has revealed that people with certain genetic conditions are more likely to have significant symptoms of autism. Also Read - Lockdown parenting guide: Help your autistic child cope with the quarantine days

The Link Between Autism And Genetic Conditions

The study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry showed that people diagnosed with autism-like genetic conditions are not denied access to vital support and interventions. According to the findings, more than half of individuals with one of four genetic conditions had significant autistic symptoms, despite not qualifying for a formal diagnosis.

For the study, researchers analyzed data from 547 people who had been diagnosed with one of four genetic conditions, known as copy number variants (CNVs), associated with a high chance of autism.

Dr Samuel Chawner, based at Cardiff University’s MRC Centre for Neuropsychiatric Genetics and Genomic said that “more than half of those with these genetic conditions had significant symptoms associated with it such as social and communication difficulties or repetitive behaviours.”

As per the results of the study, a high prevalence of autism in individuals with these four genetic conditions, ranging from 23 per cent to 58 per cent. The researchers believe that 15 per cent of people suffering from the condition and 60 per cent of people with developmental delay have a genetic condition.

Symptoms You Should Know

Autism can affect any child, but it may vary from one child to another. Symptoms of autism can be confusing as sometimes even good behaviour displayed by a child is actually a sign of autism. It is vital that you do not miss any signs or symptoms of the condition.

#Your child finds it difficult to adjust to changes in schedules or the environment around them.

#He or she spends too much looking at an object. They might get mesmerised by some objects, especially moving objects.

#Your child develops an unnatural attachment to inanimate objects.

#He or she is unable to maintain eye contact with the people around them.

#The tone of their voice is abnormal.

#They tend to repeat one word or sentence again and again.

#Your child is unable to communicate their needs or wants.

#A child with autism might not be liked to be touched and may have a problem if you try to hug him.

#Your child does not react to anything you say or do. They might not even react to the gifts you bring them.

If you notice any symptoms of autism in your child, you must consult a doctor immediately to avoid complications. It is essential to know about the condition and get a thorough check-up done to avoid such problems.