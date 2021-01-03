Autism or autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is an umbrella term used to indicate neuro-developmental disorders in children. In this condition normal brain development is disrupted. It mainly affects children in their early years. The neurological and developmental condition is characterized by learning difficulties inability to solve problems or concentrate. While there are many factors that lead to the problem a new study has revealed that people with certain genetic conditions are more likely to have significant symptoms of autism. The Link Between Autism And Genetic Conditions The study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry showed that people diagnosed with