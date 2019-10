Australian singer-songwriter, Sia Furler, has taken to Twitter to admit that she has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS). In her tweet, she says, “I am suffering with chronic pain, a neurological disease, Ehlers-Danlos and I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going. Life is f—ing hard. Pain is demoralizing, and you’re not alone (sic).”

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome refers to an inherited condition that can cause immense pain to the sufferer. It is not one single condition but a group of disorders that makes the connective tissues weak. It affects the skin, ligaments, tendons, joints blood vessels and other organs in the body. Symptoms can range from mild to severe. There is, as yet, no cure for this condition.

Types of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

There are many different types of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. All of them affect the connective tissues. The most common type of this disorder is called hypermobility and it affects the joints and make them bent. This increases the frequency of sprains and dislocation. Another type, known as the classical type effects the skin and makes it fragile. It causes scars and bruises. They are also prone to flat feet and it increases their risk of disorders in the heart valve or artery. In vascular EDS the blood vessels are affects. It increases the risk of injury to many organs in the body. There is also periodontal EDS that can causes abnormalities of the teeth and gums.

There are other rare types of EDS too and it mostly affects babies. Kyphoscoliosis EDS affects babies. Infants are born with weak muscles and bones. This condition can lead to vision loss. It can also affect the lungs and make breathing difficult.

Arthrochalasia EDS is also very rare and in this condition, hip joints are out of place in babies. The rarest of all is dermatosparaxis EDS. This causes soft, doughy skin. It causes bruises and scars and increases the risk of hernia.

Causes of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

The main cause behind Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a deficiency in collagen. This is a protein produced by your body and it helps in holding together the bones, skin, and organs of the human body. Any deficiency can make the entire structure weak. This is an inherited condition and you are not likely to get it from any other source.

Treatment options

There is no cure for the Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. A doctor usually treats the symptoms as and when it appears. Your doctor may recommend calcium and vitamin D supplements to make your bones strong. Pain killers may also be recommended. You may need to consult an orthopaedist, a dermatologist or a rheumatologist, depending on your symptoms. Physical therapy can help. In severe cases, you may have to use braces or other forms of devices to assist you in your movements. You may also need a wheelchair as the disease progresses.