Australian Midnight Oil's Rob Hirst Dies At 70 Battling Pancreatic Cancer: 7 Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Australian rock legend and Midnight Oil drummer Rob Hirst has died at age 70 after battling with pancreatic cancer. Here's everything about the warning signs of pancreatic cancer you should never ignore to protect your health

Australian Midnight Oil's Rob Hirst Dies At 70 Battling Pancreatic Cancer 7 Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Legendary founding drummer and songwriter of legendary Aussie rock bandMidnight Oil, Rob Hirst, has passed away in his 70 th year after almost three years of a battle with pancreatic cancer.His music group announced the shocking development on social media, which stated that he had died peacefully and surrounded by those he loved and requested fans to commemorate his legacy by giving donations to pancreatic cancer charities. Music of Hirst was always strong rhythms with politically charged lyrics and this style of writing songs led to the global influence of Midnight Oil with the legacy of decades of music, activism, and undeniable live energy. His death has shaken the music industry and brought more insight into the dangers of the silent but deadly cancer to claim him.

Rob Hirst was not only a drummer, but he was the internal combustion of Midnight Oil. The band became famous all around the world with such hits as Beds Are Burning and Blue sky mine, which reverberated in arenas and festivals. Hirst confirmed he was fighting stage-three pancreatic cancer, known for usually being diagnosed late and progression being rapid, in April 2023, a day prior to his initial diagnosis. Despite such brutal treatments, such as chemotherapy and scans, Hirst still managed to live and compose music at the end of 2025, which demonstrated his invincible spirit. Those who were fans and other musicians were observing his struggle with character and candour, hoping that there would be more years of music that characterised a generation.

Watch The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Midnight Oil (@midnightoilband)

What Is Pancreatic Cancer? 7 Warning Signs You Can No Longer Ignore

Pancreatic cancer is also among the hardest types of cancers that are difficult to detect at an early stage, and high chance of displaying symptoms when they are in the advanced stages. The following are 7 warning signs to be on the lookout for

Constant Pain

Continued abdominal pain in the upper area, possibly extending to the back, could be an initial symptom of pancreatic disease.

Sudden Weight Loss

The unintentional weight loss without any alteration to the diet or exercise regimens deserves mention.

Appetite Loss

Regularly not feeling hungry or getting full soon may be an indicator of digestive problems associated with pancreas.

You may like to read

Jaundice

Blocked bile ducts indicated by the yellowing of the skin or eyes can casue pancreatic disease.

Nausea And Vomiting

A person can feel Incessant nausea and vomiting as a sign of Pancreatic cancer.

Changes In Bowel Movements

Aggravated diarrhoea, constipation or greasy diarrhoea may be associated with pancreatic malfunction.

New-Onset Diabetes

It may be worth examining the health of the pancreas, considering that diabetes may also arise in an individual whose body is not prone to any risk factors, particularly among the elderly.

TRENDING NOW

Overall, the death of Rob Hirst has seen the tributes pour in both from fans and legends. Hirst was described as irreplaceable by fellow Aussie rocker, Jimmy Barnes, and most of them pointed out how Hirst influenced generations with his strong grooves.The news about the death of Rob Hirst is not just news but a lesson about the defeat of life of people who appear bigger than life. The music he made will resonate through the speakers, the stages and the hearts of the whole world. And his struggle against pancreatic cancer points to a disease that needs to be more aware of, researched, and diagnosed at an earlier stage. With the joy in his beats and a newly refocused health care, Hirst will leave a legacy that will last long after the beat ends. A timely diagnosis can be extremely helpful however, the symptoms of pancreatic cancer are usually hidden. Consult a doctor when the symptoms continue.