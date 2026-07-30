Australia tops melanoma incidence as global cases forecast to reach 263,000 by 2035

Australia continues to bear the world's highest melanoma burden with intense ultraviolet radiation and population-level risk factors driving significantly elevated diagnosis rates.

Melanoma.

According to a new forecast from GlobalData, the number of people diagnosed with melanoma which is the most severe type of skin cancer is anticipated to increase rapidly in the coming decade reaching 263,000 cases by 2035 in its top eight markets (8MM) compared to 229,000 cases in 2025. Researchers say they see being exposed to a greater amount of ultraviolet (UV) rays as a continuing trend causing more people to catch the medical condition at an early and treatable stage.

Melanoma transforms thousands of lives instantly every year. What may begin as a mole or a spot on the skin that's not typical can turn into a life threatening condition very quickly. With the global burden ever increasing healthcare professionals are urging people not just to protect themselves from harmful UV rays but to be aware of early signs before it is too late.

Melanoma cases will continue to increase

GlobalData's latest report titled 'Melanoma: Epidemiology Report and Forecast' analysed diagnosed melanoma cases in the eight major markets (8MM) including the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. The report predicts a 1.47 per cent annual growth rate (AGR) for melanoma between 2025 and 2035 with 263,000 cases expected to be diagnosed by 2035. Of all regions studied the United States is projected to have the largest burden with over 130,000 cases diagnosed by 2035. The five largest European markets are also estimated to see some 88,000 cases and Australia and Canada are expected to see around 21,000 and 14,000 diagnosed cases, respectively.

Australia tops melanoma incidence

Australia's high incidence of melanoma is one of the most significant findings of the report. Commenting on Australia's melanoma incident rate Robyn Jones, Epidemiologist at GlobalData stated, "The discrepancy between incidence rates of melanoma in Australia and those in all other markets may be explained by a combination of its location on the southern hemisphere, proximity to the equator and considerable number of its population with fair skin."

Early diagnosis for better outcome

Although the latest data projected cases to rise these findings offer hope because in each of the eight markets the majority of new cases diagnosed were of melanoma (Stage I) indicating that there is a growing impact from educational initiatives on the importance of early detection and treatment.

Researchers press that prevention and early detection are more important than ever as melanoma cases will continue to increase over the next decade. Some of the ways you can protect yourself from melanoma is by using sunscreen, wearing protective clothing and avoiding the sun for long periods during the peak hours to reduce exposure to UV radiation. It is also important to keep in mind that all moles that develop or change should be seen by a medical professional. Lastly the good news about the findings indicates that more and more disease cases are being identified at an early stage and timely action can save lives.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not replace professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalized skin cancer prevention guidance.