The association between alcohol consumption and the risk of atrial fibrillation were similar for all types of alcoholic drinks and for men and women.

People who regularly drink a modest amount of alcohol are at an increased risk of atrial fibrillation, a condition where the heart beats in an abnormal rhythm. The study from the University Heart and Vascular Center, Hamburg-Eppendorf in Germany, published in the European Heart Journal, found that compared to drinking no alcohol at all, just one alcoholic drink a day was linked to a 16 per cent increased risk of atrial fibrillation over an average (median) follow-up time of nearly 14 years.

These findings are important as the regular consumption of alcohol, the 'one glass of wine a day' to protect the heart, as is often recommended for instance in the lay press, should probably no longer be suggested without balancing risks and possible benefits for all heart and blood vessel diseases, including atrial fibrillation.

Risk similar for both men and women

For the study the researchers analysed information on 1,07,845 people who underwent medical examinations at the time they joined the studies between 1982 and 2010 and provided information on their medical histories, lifestyles (including alcohol and tobacco consumption), employment and education levels. A total of 1,00,092 participants did not have atrial fibrillation when they enrolled, and their median age was nearly 48 years (ranging between 24 and 97 years). During the median follow-up period of nearly 14 years, 5,854 people developed atrial fibrillation. The association between alcohol consumption and the risk of atrial fibrillation were similar for all types of alcoholic drinks and for men and women.

Risk increases with each additional glass of alcohol

In addition to the 16 per cent increased risk of atrial fibrillation compared to teetotallers seen in people who consumed only one alcoholic drink a day, the researchers found that the risk increased with increasing alcohol intake; up to two drinks a day was associated with a 28 per cent increased risk and this went up to 47 per cent for those who consumed more than four.

A few other risk factors

Atrial fibrillation is a hereditary condition and your risk is high if someone in your close family had or has it. Heart diseases also increase your risk as do unhealthy lifestyle habits like smoking and leading a sedentary lifestyle. A few other medical conditions that ups your risk are hypertension, lung diseases like COPD and pulmonary embolism, an overactive thyroid, sleep apnea and obesity. Inflammation caused by infections may also put you at risk of this condition as can stress and worry.

A few preventive measures

Though this is a hereditary condition, you can significantly bring down your risk by taking a few conscious preventive measures. Leading a healthy and active lifestyle will go a long way in lowering your risk. Follow a heart friendly diet by avoiding extra salt and unhealthy fats. Keep away from tobacco and alcohol and exercise regularly. Check your cholesterol and blood pressure levels regularly and keep it in control.