People who regularly drink a modest amount of alcohol are at an increased risk of atrial fibrillation a condition where the heart beats in an abnormal rhythm. The study from the University Heart and Vascular Center Hamburg-Eppendorf in Germany published in the European Heart Journal found that compared to drinking no alcohol at all just one alcoholic drink a day was linked to a 16 per cent increased risk of atrial fibrillation over an average (median) follow-up time of nearly 14 years. These findings are important as the regular consumption of alcohol the 'one glass of wine a day' to