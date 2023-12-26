Atrial Fibrillation Is High Risk For Heart Diseases! Can Lifestyle Changes Keep Symptoms Under Control?

Atrial Fibrillation Is High Risk For Heart Diseases! Can Lifestyle Changes Help Keep Symptoms Under Control?

Irregular heart beat happens when the two chambers of the heart are not well-coordinated and synced. This condition can lead to serious problems like blood clot, stroke, heart failure, fatigue, dizziness, etc.

Atrial fibrillation is a condition due to which people get irregular heartbeat or arrhythmia. It is commonly called A-fib. The problem of irregular heartbeat is potentially dangerous and can lead to other serious issues like stroke, heart failure, blood clots and other complications. In order to understand the condition of A-fib, you need to understand how the heart normally works in a healthy body. there are two chambers in the heart, the upper and lower, which work together in a coordinated and steady rhythm to ensure blood circulation in the body. but, for people suffering from A-fib, this steadiness is disrupted. The upper chamber beat irregularly creating a disruption in the blood flow resulting in arrhythmia.

Because if the lack of coordination of two chambers, the blood pumping is not enough and it accumulates in regions. This causes blood clots and in turn leading to other serious conditions. Less blood flow can lead to symptoms like dizziness, lightheadedness and fatigue. The feeling of A-fib is as if your heart is actually skipping a beat. It might feel like it is pounding or fluttering or as if it is beating too fast. Doctors recommend certain lifestyle changes that can help this condition and its symptoms.

Lifestyle Changes You Must Undertake If You Have Irregular Heartbeat

Here are 8 expert recommended tips:

TRENDING NOW

Maintain a weight that's right for you: Maintain a healthy weight according to your age and height: If you have arrythmia, you need to start getting your weight under control. Obesity can exacerbate your condition and your symptoms. Whereas, you are the right weight, it will automatically decrease your episodes and symptoms.

Move your body: It is common knowledge that physical activity is good for your heart. So, start getting into it regularly. If you simply invest half hour every day, it can reduce your symptoms.

Manage stress: Stress can cause your heart rate to increase and your arrhythmia symptoms to worsen. So, learn to manage and deal with your stress and anxiety by practicing meditation, deep breathing, exercise, yoga or anything that helps you stay calm.

You may like to read

Eat a nutritious diet: Stop eating tarns fat, junk food, processed foods, nutrition less foods and sodium. Start eating healthy and it will help manage your blood pressure.

Keep your blood pressure in check: High blood pressure can exacerbate A-fib. So, keep it in check with treatments, good diet and exercise.

Control cholesterol levels: Cholesterol is also linked with your heart. So, if your cholesterol levels are high, your symptoms might get worse. Make sure to keep it in check.

Limit the use of substances: Stop all bad habits like smoking and drinking. Alcohol will increase your heart rate and smoking also has the same effect. Moreover, both are based for your health especially if you already have an underlying disease.