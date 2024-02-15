Atlantic Diet For Blood Sugar Levels: What Other Health Benefits Does This Diet Plan Have?

There is a new diet trend in town and it is called the 'Atlantic Diet.' Experts have explained it as very similar to a Mediterranean diet and also brings along many health benefits with it. According to a study published in the Journal JAMA Network Open highlights, this diet works on your body in multiple levels. It can help you lose weight, lower your cholesterol levels, boost good cholesterol levels and help maintain blood sugar balance.

The study on this diet was conducted in Spain with 200 families. These families followed the Atlantic diet for a significant time. They were kept under observation for six months. After the time period, all the participants were reported to have a balanced cholesterol level, blood pressure, a healthy body weight and a balanced glucose level. Experts also found out that people who followed this diet plan could have less risks of developing metabolic syndrome.

What Is the Atlantic diet?

What are types of foods that constitutes the Atlantic Diet? The major part of this diet includes the consumption of fresh local and seasonal foods. For instance, fish, dairy products, cereals, olive oil and lots of fruits. It basically involves the healthiest choices when it come to foods. Along with them, it also includes a little bit of wine and a lot of sea food. The Atlantic diet includes foods that are less processes, are seasonal, naturally found and are locally grown. It also follows a specific cooking technique like:

Boiling

Grilling

Baking

Stewing

These methods of cooking keeps most of the nutritional content intact. Not frying the food also prevents the use of too much oil and consumption of trans fat and saturated fats.

Other Benefits Of Atlantic Diet

Helps In Weight Loss: This diet is a combination of the healthiest food items cooked in very less oil. If you follow this diet, you barely consume any calories that may be harmful.

Lowers The Risk Of Metabolic Syndrome: This diet can reduce the risk of metabolic syndromes like stroke, heart disease and diabetes. The factors that can cause these diseases are high cholesterol, high blood sugar levels and obesity. But, with the Atlantic diet, these diseases can be effectively controlled.

Can Support Heart Health: Foods like fish, seafood and locally grown vegetables and fruits are the best diet fir your heart. They are rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids not to mention the high vitamins and mineral content.