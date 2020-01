Athlete’s foot, also called tinea pedis, is a that typically begins between the toes. It can also spread to the toenails and the hands. It’s commonly seen in athletes and thus the name – athlete’s foot. The fungal infection causes a scaly, itchy rash that can be painful, and you may also feel burning sensations. In some cases, it can cause ulcers or blisters, which can be very painful.

Athlete’s foot is caused by tinea fungus that grows on the feet. The fungus is transmitted through direct contact with an infected person, or surfaces contaminated with the fungus. Tinea fungus thrives in warm, wet environments. Most commonly it is found in showers, locker rooms, and around swimming pools.

Although Athlete’s foot isn’t serious, it’s hard to cure. Fortunately, home treatments are very effective in killing the fungus. Here are five home remedies you need to know.

Tea tree oil (Melaleuca alternifolia)

Tea tree has antibacterial and antifungal properties. Studies have found it very effective in relieving athlete’s foot between the toes. Add a few drops of tea tree oil into a carrier oil, such as coconut or olive oil, and rub it on your infected area two times a day.

Garlic paste

Several studies have shown garlic to be effective against some fungi and bacteria. Crush four to five cloves of garlic and rub them over the affected area. Do this twice daily. Or you can stir them into a basin of warm water and soak your feet for 30 minutes. Do this twice a day for up to a week.

Neem oil massage

Neem oil has antifungal capabilities that can kill the fungus causing athlete’s foot. Apply the neem oil (or extract) directly to the affected area twice daily.

Sea salt foot bath

Thanks to its antibacterial and antifungal properties, sea salt is a great natural treatment for athlete’s foot. It can inhibit the growth and spread of athlete’s foot. Add a cup of sea salt into a warm foot bath. Soak your feet for at least 20 minutes and dry your feet.

Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate)

This common kitchen item is also an effective way to cure athlete’s foot. Mix about a half cup of baking soda in a large bucket of warm water. Soak your feet for 15 to 20 minutes, then dry your feet thoroughly. Do not rinse. Do this twice a day.