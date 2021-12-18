Omega-3 Fatty Acids Can Help Reduce Atherosclerosis, Prevent Cardiovascular Disease

Atherosclerosis is a hardening and narrowing of the arteries caused by the buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on your artery walls. Over time, the plaque can block blood flow to your organs. It can also burst and lead to formation of blood clots. All these can cause serious health problems, including heart attack, stroke, or even death. A new study published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation has suggested that omega-3 fatty acids can help in reducing atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis is linked to chronic inflammation in the blood vessels. The authors from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden found that a receptor activated by substances formed from omega-3 fatty acids plays a vital role in preventing this inflammation and thus reducing atherosclerosis.

Based on the study results, they suggested that omega-3 fatty acids can be used for developing new strategies for treating and preventing cardiovascular disease, which is the most common cause of death globally.

Stopping inflammation in the blood vessels

Normally, inflammation is controlled by stop signals called resolvins, which also stimulate tissue healing and repair. These substances are formed from omega-3 fatty acids, and they bind to and activate a receptor called GPR32. This receptor was found dysregulated in atherosclerosis, indicating a disruption in the body's natural healing processes, the researchers stated.

In a new experimental model, the researchers showed how signalling via an over-expressed GPR32 receptor stops inflammation in atherosclerotic blood vessels and stimulates healing. While the receptor counteracted atherosclerosis and inflammation in the blood vessels, and resolvins enhanced the effect by activating GPR32.

"This discovery can pave the way for completely new strategies for treating and preventing atherosclerosis by arresting inflammation in the blood vessels, while also turning on the body's healing processes with the help of omega-3 fatty acids," said the study's first author Hildur Arnardottir, assistant professor at the Department of Medicine, Solna, Karolinska Institutet, as quoted by Science Daily.

Next, the researchers plan to study how omega-3 mediated stop signals can be used to treat atherosclerosis.

Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

These are a type of fat that our body can't make. Omega-3 fatty acids are present in foods, such as fish and flaxseed, and in dietary supplements, such as fish oil. Not only our body needs these nutrients to function properly, they also deliver some powerful health benefits.

For example, they help lower triglyceride levels. Elevated levels of triglycerides or blood fat can increase risk for heart disease and stroke.

Some studies also suggest that omega-3 supplements can help improve symptoms of depression and anxiety.

What's more, getting enough omega-3 is associated with a reduced risk of macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision impairment and blindness. For the unversed, a type of omega-3 called DHA is a major structural component of your eyes' retinas.

In people with psychiatric disorders like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, omega-3 fats are often found in low levels. Thus, experts suggest that omega-3 supplements may help improve their symptoms.

Taking ibuprofen for menstrual pain? Some researchers say omega-3 supplement may be more effective than ibuprofen in reducing menstrual pain.