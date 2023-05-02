World Asthma Day 2023: What's New In Asthma Treatment?

Inhalers are the treatment of choice for management of asthma and should be prescribed for all asthmatics.

Most asthma patients in India are not prescribed the correct medicine. Stigma prevents many asthmatics from using inhalers, reveals Dr. V Nagarjuna Maturu on World Asthma Day 2023.

With more than 35 million asthmatics living in the country, India accounts for 12 per cent of global burden of asthma, and sadly 42 per cent of global asthma deaths happen in our country. World Asthma Day is celebrated every year in the first week of May to promote awareness about this chronic inflammatory condition worldwide. This year, it is observed with the theme "Asthma Care for All", which means that all asthmatics should receive the correct medicines and correct advice.

Why more people die from asthma in India compared to other countries? What are the best ways to manage asthma effectively? What is the latest advancement in asthma treatment? Dr. V Nagarjuna Maturu, Senior Consultant, Clinical and Interventional Pulmonology, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, answers these questions and more on World Asthma Day 2023.

"Even today up to 90 per cent of asthmatics in India are not prescribed the correct medicine. Inhalers are the treatment of choice for management of asthma and should be prescribed for all individuals diagnosed with asthma. In today's world, it is important for all to overcome the stigma associated with name of asthma and to overcome the stigma associated with use of inhalers. Inhalers are very safe medicines and when used correctly, do not cause any side-effects," says Dr. Maturu.

Asthma treatment: Then And Now

Every year, several newer medicines are being introduced to help improve the quality of life of people living with asthma. Here, Dr. Maturu sheds light on some of the latest developments in asthma treatment.

Once-daily inhalers: The conventional inhalers for asthma (formoterol and Salmeterol based combinations) have to be taken twice a day. Last year, several newer drugs have been introduced (Vilanterol and Indacaterol based combinations) which are very long acting and work for over 24 hrs after one single dose. These inhalers can be taken just once a day unlike the conventional inhalers which are commonly used. These once-daily inhalers are more comfortable for patients, improve the compliance to medicine and also have been shown to improve the overall asthma control.

Biologics: For the small subset of individuals with severe asthma (those where the disease doesn't improve despite using the correct inhalers), biologics are a newer class of medicines which can be given in addition to inhalers. Biologics are injections which are to be taken sub-cutaneously once every 2 to 4 weeks and decrease the severity of symptoms and reduce the asthma attacks. In our country, we currently have access to three different types of biologics for asthma (Omalizumab, Mepolizumab and Benralizumab).

Stigma preventing asthmatics from using inhalers

Debunking the misconceptions associated with use of inhalers, he says, "Inhalers are very safe medicines and when used correctly, do not cause any side-effects. To improve the compliance to inhaler use, newer "once-daily inhalers" are now launched in India. These inhalers need to be taken just once a day, are easier to use and improve asthma control. For people with severe asthma in whom the disease remains uncontrolled despite using inhalers, several newer medicines called as "Biologics" are also now available and will help in improving the quality of life."

