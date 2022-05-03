World Asthma Day 2022: When Bronchodilators Are Required In Asthma Treatment

Bronchodilators for treatment of asthma are available in different forms, including nebulizer solutions, inhalers and tablets.

Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease that affects nearly 1-18 per cent of the population in various countries. In India, it is estimated that nearly 6 per cent of children and 2 per cent of adults have asthma. The disease is characterised by symptoms like shortness of breath, wheeziness, cough and/or chest tightness and rapid breathing. The symptoms tend to come and go and are often related to the extent of airway narrowing in the lungs. Various things can trigger asthma symptoms in people, including viral illnesses, exercise, allergens, medications or environmental conditions.

While living with the condition can be challenging, it is possible to manage the disease to a certain degree with the help of medications like bronchodilators. Bronchodilators assist in asthma by relaxing the muscles that surround the airways and by clearing mucus from the lungs. The medicines are available in different forms, including nebulizer solutions, inhalers and tablets.

Below, Dr. Milind Kulkarni, MBBS. DTCD (TDD).C-HIV (Chest Physician), Kulkarni Clinic, Pune, Medical Consultant Entod Pharmaceuticals, tells us more about bronchodilators, including types, uses and side effects.

Bronchodilators and its types

Bronchodilators help to relieve asthma symptoms by relaxing the muscles that tend to tighten around the airways. It opens up the airways which allow more air to enter and come out of the lungs thus improving breathing.

There are basically two types of bronchodilators:

Short-acting bronchodilators to stop or relieve asthma symptoms

Long-acting bronchodilators to control the symptoms by keeping the airways open for 12 hours

The short-acting bronchodilators are also referred to as "fast-acting inhalers" or "rescue inhalers" as they are able to treat symptoms that appear suddenly like chest tightness, shortness of breath and wheezing. They usually start working within a few minutes; however, their effects remain till 4-5 hours. Common short-acting bronchodilators are:

Levalbuterol

Albuterol

Pirbuterol

Long-acting bronchodilators do not provide immediate relief like short-acting bronchodilators and don't treat sudden symptoms. Their effects can last up to 24 hours, and people suffering from asthma take them on a daily basis to prevent symptoms from occurring.

Common long-acting bronchodilators include:

Formoterol

Salmeterol

Aclidinium

Tiotropium

How to treat asthma with bronchodilators

When it comes to the treatment of asthma, both the prevention of symptoms and treatment of sudden attacks are taken into consideration for adolescents as well as adults. The right medication depends on different things like age, asthma triggers, symptoms and what works best to keep asthma under control.

People usually prefer inhaled bronchodilators as it allows the medicine to reach the lungs quicker. It even allows a person to take smaller doses of the medicine and results in fewer side effects than when the medications are taken orally.

Some of the common ways of using bronchodilators include:

Nebulizer

It uses liquid bronchodilator medication which is turned into an aerosol which is exhaled through a mouthpiece.

Metered-dose inhalers

A metered-dose inhaler (MDI) happens to be a pressurised canister which contains the medicine. When the canister is pressed down, the medicine is released. A propellant in the MDI helps to carry the medicine into the lungs.

Soft mist inhaler

Soft mist inhalers help to supply an aerosol cloud into the lungs without the use of a propellant.

Other Forms

Other forms of bronchodilators include dry powder, syrups and tablets.

Final Words

Different types of bronchodilators work in different ways. Even though bronchodilators can lessen the symptoms of asthma, like wheezing and breathing trouble, they may also lead to side effects. For people with asthma, it is best to work with their physician to determine whether the advantages of bronchodilators outweigh the side effects.

