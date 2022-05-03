World Asthma Day 2022: COVID-19 Patients in Delhi At Greater Risk Of Developing Asthma – Here’s Why

Did you know India has the highest death rate from chronic respiratory diseases and asthma in the world, and New Delhi is the world's most polluted capital.

Several studies have proven the linked between asthma and exposure to air pollution. Asthma and air pollution are also an unhealthy combination. Poor air quality can make asthma symptoms worse and trigger asthma attacks. Further, COVID-19 is associated with prolonged symptoms in asthma patients. So, if you're living in Delhi, you need to be extra careful.

"As the air quality index in metropolitan cities, especially in Delhi, continues to dip, people with respiratory conditions and those who are COVID-19 patients are at the greater risk of developing respiratory diseases including asthma," said Ashok Patel, Founder and CEO Max Ventilator.

He also cited a study that revealed that asthma is associated with longer time on ventilators for hospitalized patients with COVID-19, adding that they need at least five days on a ventilator to assist with their breathing.

The World Air Quality Report prepared by Swiss organisation IQAir declared New Delhi as the world's most polluted capital for the fourth successive year in 2021. Delhi is followed by Dhaka (Bangladesh), N'Djamena (Chad), Dushanbe (Tajikistan) and Muscat (Oman).

On November 18, 2021, Delhi's air quality slipped to the 'very poor' category with the air quality index at 362. Following this, the Supreme Court of India directed the central and state governments to take strict measures to reduce pollution in Delhi and NCR regions.

It is estimated that air pollution kills about 2 million people every year in India, and it's the fifth largest killer in the country. According to the WHO, India also has the highest death rate from chronic respiratory diseases and asthma in the world.

Worldwide asthma death rate declining

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 339 million individuals worldwide have asthma. Although the prevalence of asthma is increasing, the overall death rate from this disease is falling, Patel stated.

He added, "The reason behind the decline in asthma mortality rate can be attributed to awareness about timely assisted ventilation and appropriately managing care during ventilation by the physicians."

On World Asthma Day, Patel appealed to the policy makers to make conducive environment for the ventilator manufacturing companies so that more innovation can be brought to make up the shortfall.

Gaps in Asthma Care

World Asthma Day (WAD) is observed on May 3 every year to raise awareness of asthma worldwide. The theme of World Asthma Day 2022 is 'Closing Gaps in Asthma Care'.

The Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), which organizes World Asthma Day, highlighted that a number of gaps exist in asthma care which require intervention to reduce preventable suffering and the costs incurred by treating uncontrolled asthma.

According to the organisation, current gaps in asthma care include:

Inequal access to diagnosis and treatment.

Gaps between care for different socioeconomic, ethnic and age groups, as well as between wealthy and poorer communities and countries.

Gaps in communication and care across the primary/secondary/tertiary care interface.

Gaps in communication and education provided for people with asthma.

Gaps in asthma knowledge and asthma awareness between health care providers.

Gaps in prioritization between asthma and other long-term conditions.

Gaps between prescribing inhalers and monitoring adherence and ability to use these devices.

Gaps between scientific evidence and actual delivery of care for people with asthma.

GINA also mentioned that there is lack of awareness and understanding that asthma is a chronic (not acute) disease.

Remember, asthma cannot be cured, but it can be managed to reduce and prevent asthma attacks.

