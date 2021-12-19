Watch Out! Sleep Hormone 'Melatonin' May Exarcebrate Asthma Symptoms At Night

The sleep hormone called melatonin can trigger asthma symptoms, especially at night. Read on to know how this hormone can trigger asthma and make symptoms worse.

Triggers of asthma can aggravate the symptoms of asthma and in turn, lead to dire repercussions. Asthma develops when the lungs' airways (bronchial tubes) become irritated and mucus-clogged, making breathing difficult. The chest constricts, and the lungs emit a wheezing sound.

While there are many factors that can worsen asthma symptoms, studies have shown that the condition can get worse for patients at night time. Now, researchers from Tohoku University have found that one major sleep hormone has been discovered to be the source of this problem.

Asthma Symptoms Are More Likely To Worsen At Night

According to the study published in the American Journal of Physiology Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology, asthmatic patients frequently experience a worsening of asthmatic symptoms at night, a condition known as "nocturnal asthma." More than half of asthma deaths, according to statistics, occur at night, implying a relationship between nocturnal asthma symptoms and asthma deaths.

To the uninitiated, asthma sufferers have problems breathing due to a condition known as bronchoconstriction, in which the muscles that carry air to and from the lungs contract. Patients take bronchodilator medications in the form of asthma inhalers to assist expand this route and prevent it from contracting.

The increase in the frequency of asthma attacks at night has previously been attributed to sleeping positions, allergens, airway cooling, and other factors. The specific explanation was unknown until Kentaro Mizuta and his team from Tohoku University School of Dentistry revealed it.

Melatonin Sleep Hormone Exacerbates Asthma Symptoms

Melatonin, a sleep hormone, was discovered to be responsible for the aggravation of asthma. The hormone, which is commonly used as an oral medicine to treat insomnia for a brief period of time, acts by promoting bronchoconstriction.

Melatonin inhibits the relaxing action of a bronchodilator via activating the melatonin MT2 receptor protein, according to the findings of the study. The expression of this receptor was discovered in the smooth muscle of the human airway. They were able to show that activating this receptor with larger dosages of melatonin caused the bronchus to contract. Furthermore, the substance inhibited the relaxing effects of bronchodilators that stimulate beta-adrenoreceptors.

Other Triggers You Should Know About

There are many other asthma triggers, including:

Allergens: Steer clear of allergens that can increase the inflammation in your airways and might lead to an attack.

Smoking: Exposure to smoke can make asthma worse and trigger an attack.

Cold: If you come into close contact with someone who has a cold or the flu, your asthma symptoms will worsen. If you handle anything that someone with a respiratory infection may have touched, wash your hands thoroughly.

Not Getting Vaccination: Every year, get a flu vaccination to protect yourself from the flu virus, which can make your asthma worse for days or weeks. Asthma makes you more prone to develop flu complications, such as pneumonia, and to be hospitalised as a result.

Not Taking Prescribed Medications: Asthma drugs that are taken on a long-term basis are intended to avoid symptoms and attacks. Even if you don't have any symptoms, you should take them every day. They'll reduce airway inflammation and keep your asthma under control, making it less likely to flare up.

Not Following A Plan: Even when you feel alright, it is okay to take your meds. Talk to your doctor to lower the symptoms.

