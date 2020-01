Asthma attacks can be life-threatening if the person is unprepared © Shutterstock

A chronic lung disorder caused due to inflammation in the airways, Asthma is a serious health problem. Asthma attacks can be life-threatening if the person is unprepared. In our today’s health tips, we will talk about the causes of asthma and some effective home remedies to ease the symptoms.

While we cannot cure asthma, we can control it with proper medications and avoiding things that could trigger the symptoms. People living with asthma are recommended to monitor their symptoms daily. Allergies, air pollution, respiratory infections, weather conditions, food and specific medications may lead to asthma. So, the best way to prevent asthma attacks is to avoid common irritants like cold air, pollen, mold, and dust.

Although many people with asthma rely on medications to prevent and relieve symptoms, some easily available natural ingredients are also very helpful in treating the condition. Here in our today’s health tips, we bring to you some home remedies that can help ease asthma symptoms.

Massage with warm mustard oil

Mix warm mustard oil with camphor and massage the mixture all over the chest. It is a quick and effective method to help you get relief from the asthma. Warming the oil will provide quicker relief.

Eucalyptus oil: Steam inhalation

In a bowl of boiling water, add a few drops of eucalyptus essential oil. Now take its steam. This will help open nasal blockages to facilitate easy breathing.

Ginger+honey+pomegranate

This superfood is also widely used for treatment of asthma. Prepare a mixture of ginger, honey and pomegranate taking equal quantities. Have this 2-3 times a day.

Breathing exercises

Don’t take too much stress if you are an asthma patient. It may trigger asthma symptoms. Practise yoga to relief stress. Breathing exercises is known to help asthma patients control breathing and relieve stress.

Drink green tea or coffee

The caffeine present in black or green tea and coffee can be as effective as popular asthma medication theophylline, in opening up the airways. Next time when you have an asthma attack and you are without your inhaler, drink black tea and coffee.

Sit straight upright

When you have asthma attack, sit straight upright with good posture. This will help open up your air passageway and allow you to breathe more efficiently.

Take omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are very effective in managing inflammatory conditions. In addition to asthma, it is recommended for treatment of heart disease, depression and seasonal affective disorder.

Eat Figs

Soak dried figs overnight in water and eat them early in the morning in an empty stomach. Don’t throw the residual water, drink it too.