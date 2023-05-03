Myths About Asthma That Need To Be Debunked

Inhalers are the mainstay of asthma management.

About 70% of patients with severe asthma remain undiagnosed in India. Myths about asthma leading to underdiagnosis of the disease.

Asthma affects millions of people worldwide, and India accounts for over 13 per cent of the global burden. As estimated by the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study, more than 30 million asthmatics live in India. Despite the prevalence of this condition, there are many myths and misconceptions prevailing amongst people. Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease characterised by inflammation of the airways causing them to become narrow and swollen. It affects all ages and genders. It presents itself as persistent cough, wheezing and shortness of breath.

The Global Asthma Network (GAN) study revealed that a large number of patients with early c (82 per cent) and those with severe asthma (70 per cent) remain undiagnosed in India. There are several myths and misconceptions about asthma among Indian people that contributes to under-diagnosis and inappropriate treatment of asthma. Often patients overlook early symptoms which eventually lands them in a more critical condition and serious consequences.

Here, Dr Deepak Muthreja, Head of Department, Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, American Oncology Institute Nangia Speciality Hospital, Nagpur, highlights some myths about asthma that needs busting.

TRENDING NOW

Myth 1: Asthma is contagious

Asthma is a medical condition caused by a response to triggers such as pollen, pollution or any organic dust. It cannot be passed on from one patient to another by touching, sneezing or coughing.

Myth 2: Asthma is only problem for children

Asthma can affect people of all ages. Though it is mostly diagnosed in childhood, it can also affect adults. Adult-onset asthma is more severe.

Myth 3: Asthma is not life threatening

Asthma can be a life-threatening disease if not controlled properly. Severe asthma attacks lead to hospitalisation to even death. It is essential that people with asthma understand symptoms and signs of asthma attack and seek medical treatment immediately.

You may like to read

Myth 4: Asthma medication is addictive and harmful

Inhalers are the mainstay of asthma management. They are non-addictive. Asthma medications contain steroids at a very lower concentration. It is essential to reduce the swelling. Asthma medications are not harmful and are safe.

Myth 5: Asthma can be cured

While there is no cure for asthma, it can be effectively controlled with proper management. Asthma management includes identifying potential triggers, taking proper inhalers, monitoring symptoms and staying informed about an individual's condition.

Myth 6: People suffering from Asthma have to limit physical activities

Under the doctor's consultation, exercise might benefit in more ways than one for people suffering from asthma. In a 2015 study, people with asthma were almost 2.5 times more likely to avoid asthma flareups as compared to people who don't exercise. Physical activity helps your body stay healthy. This can help reduce asthma symptoms and minimize airway inflammation. Exercise-based programs help to improve lung health and have been associated with fewer asthma symptoms and improvements in quality of life.

Myth 7: Asthma is just a psychological condition

Asthma is the result of chronic inflammation in the lungs, which results in narrowing of the airway and swelling. This inflammation can be caused by many different factors, including exposure to factors like pollution in the surrounding environment, allergens and genetics. Although Asthma symptoms have been linked to depression and anxiety, asthma isn't a psychological condition.

RECOMMENDED STORIES