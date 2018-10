One of the many peculiar symbolic traditions that Indians follow is the exchange of ‘sona’ or apta leaves during Dusshera. This custom is popular among Maharashtrians. Here is the custom explained for the uninitiated: the leaves of a tree called apta or Bauhinia racemosa, referred to as sona or gold, are plucked and given to loved ones on the day of Dusshera. This tradition is based on a mythological legend. Kautsa, the son of a Brahmin, insists on paying Guru Dakshina to his guru, Rishi Varatantu, after completing his education. The rishi refuses to accept dakshina, but after Kautsa’s insistence, asks him to give him 140 million gold coins. Kautsa requests King Raghu of Ayodhya for the gold coins who then prays to Lord Indra. Indra instructs Kuber, the god of wealth, to make rain of gold coins fall on the apta trees of Ayodhya. These coins are then collected by Kautsa and offered to his rishi and the poor people of Ayodhya. This is why the leaves of this tree are referred to as gold. Incidentally, these leaves are also called bidi leaves because the leaves are used for making bidis. But what many don’t know is the medicinal uses of these leaves. Here are some scientific research studies that elaborate on the same:

1) They help fight bacterial and fungal infections: A research has found that an extract of these leaves has antimicrobial and antioxidant effects to fight different bacterial and fungal infections. It inhibits the growth of Bacillus subtilis and fights against Candida albicans and hence can be used in the treatment of fungal infections.

2) They help fight asthma: Bauhinia racemosa leaves have been used in the treatment of asthma traditionally because of their antihistaminic action.

3) They help fight diabetes: The leaves’ extract possesses significant antidiabetic activity by reducing blood glucose level. It also normalizes adipose tissues and lipid level. Due to its potential, it may be an effective drug for the treatment of diabetes and related complications like obesity. The extract improves the lipid profile by decreasing the levels of serum triglycerides, total cholesterol, LDL and increasing HDL cholesterol. These leaves may be useful for the development of potent herbal medicine for diabetes, notes a study.

Note: Do not try any natural remedies without consulting with your doctor first.

