The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved an injection developed by AstraZeneca for the management of patients with severe eosinophilic asthma. Called Fasenra the injection is to be administered once in eight weeks under the skin as an add-on maintenance treatment for patients 12 and older with severe eosinophilic asthma. Studies have shown that treatment with Fasenra could significantly reduce oral steroid intake in these asthma patients and thus reduce the potential steroid-related side-effects. AstraZeneca India on Tuesday announced that it has received marketing authorisation from the DCGI for the launch of Fasenra in India subject to other