Asthma a debilitating and chronic lung disease affects girls and women more than boys and men. This condition causes difficulty in breathing tightness of chest wheezing and coughing. At times it can also cause life threatening complications. Scientists have known for a long time that women with asthma may have more severe symptoms during their menstrual cycle. Now according to researchers from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden taking birth control pills may cut the risk of severe bouts of asthma in women of reproductive age with the respiratory condition. The findings published in the journal Thorax indicate that the