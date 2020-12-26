The development of respiratory issues in children is a growing concern for parents these days. Fear of future risk of asthma is also a cause of constant worry. While we blame polluted air for these problems, a new study cites meat as one of the culprits. Surprised? Well, it is quite strange. A study has found that substances present in cooked meats are associated with increased wheezing in children. Also Read - Birth control pills may reduce the risk of severe asthma

Their study, published in the journal Thorax, highlights pro-inflammatory compounds called advanced glycation end-products (AGEs) as an example of early dietary risk factors that may have broad clinical and public health implications for the prevention of inflammatory airway disease. Also Read - Antibiotics given to babies 'linked to allergies, asthma and other conditions'

What is ASTHMA

Asthma is a lung disorder that obstructs breathing. It is a condition wherein a person experiences chronic inflammation leading to narrowing of the airway that causes recurrent asthma attacks. In such circumstances, airflow to the lungs is obstructed. Some of the common symptoms include shortness of breath, coughing, and tightness in the chest. It is also known as bronchial asthma or reactive airway disease. Also Read - Ayurveda for asthma: Effective remedies that work wonders

The link between – Childhood DIETARY habits and development of ASTHMA

The study analysts have stated that the research identifying dietary factors that influence respiratory symptoms in children is important, as these risks are potentially modifiable and can help guide health recommendations.

“Our findings will hopefully inform future longitudinal studies to further investigate whether these specific dietary components play a role in childhood airways disease such as asthma,” he said.

The researchers examined 4,388 children between 2 and 17 years of age from the 2003-2006 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), a program of the National Center for Health Statistics, which is part of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is designed to evaluate the health and nutritional status of adults and children in the United States through interviews and physical examinations.

The researchers used NHANES survey data to evaluate associations between dietary advanced glycation end-products and meat consumption frequencies, and respiratory symptoms.

They found that higher advanced glycation end-products intake was significantly associated with increased odds of wheezing, importantly including wheezing that disrupted sleep and exercise, and that required prescription medication.

Higher intake of NON-SEAFOODS also has impacts

Similarly, a higher intake of non-seafood meats was associated with wheeze-disrupted sleep and wheezing that required prescription medication.

According to the reports, they have found that higher consumption of dietary advanced glycation end-products, which are largely derived from intake of non-seafood meats, was associated with increased risk of wheezing in children, regardless of overall diet quality or an established diagnosis of asthma.

SYMPTOMS of asthma

Most people with asthma experience symptoms intermittently. The time gap between asthma flare-ups could be weeks or months. The symptoms generally worsen in the night or early in the morning. Other factors that can worsen asthma manifestations are breathing in cold air, strenuous physical exercise, and heartburn. The tell-tale signs of this condition include:

#Cough with or without sputum (phlegm) production

#Chest tightness: Pulling in of the skin between the ribs when breathing

#Breathlessness

#Wheezing: A musical, whistling, or hissing sound with breathing.

Apart from these, there are other manifestations of this condition which demand immediate address by the doctor

#Bluish colour of the lips and face

#Decreased level of alertness, such as severe drowsiness or confusion

#Rapid pulse

#Severe anxiety due to shortness of breath

#Sweating

How to CONTROL this condition

According to a study published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, eating a Mediterranean diet can significantly reduce bronchial inflammation and help kids with asthma. As inflammation is a culprit behind asthma flare-ups, targeting it through foods can be helpful. Though asthma triggers differ from child to child, most commonly, children with this condition have been found to be allergic to gluten, dairy products, and eggs. Therefore, the golden rule is cutting back on these foods or those that can intensify the symptoms of the condition. Opting for foods rich in vitamins D and A and magnesium can help. Here, we tell you about foods that your kids should eat and avoid to alleviate the symptoms of asthma.

#Opt For Bananas

#Rely On Omega-3 Fatty Acids

#Cut Back On Sugar And Processed Carbohydrates

#Go For Vitamin D And A Rich-Foods

#Go For Magnesium-Rich Foods

#Avoid Onion And Garlic

#Go For Avocados

#Ditch Fast Foods

#Avoid Wheat Consumption

(With inputs from IANS)