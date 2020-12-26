The development of respiratory issues in children is a growing concern for parents these days. Fear of future risk of asthma is also a cause of constant worry. While we blame polluted air for these problems a new study cites meat as one of the culprits. Surprised? Well it is quite strange. A study has found that substances present in cooked meats are associated with increased wheezing in children. Their study published in the journal Thorax highlights pro-inflammatory compounds called advanced glycation end-products (AGEs) as an example of early dietary risk factors that may have broad clinical and public health