Asthma is a common inflammatory disease of the airways of the lungs that causes wheezing, coughing, tightness of chest and shortness of breath. Symptoms may vary from mild to severe and become worse during the night when you sleep. There is no cure for this condition and treatment is usually done on the basis of symptoms. Ayurveda, the ancient Indian healing therapy, claims to have the treatment for both bronchial and allergic asthma. Practitioners of this ancient healing technique use many herbs that may have antihistamine, bronchodilating and anti-asthmatic properties. In Ayurveda, equal stress is also given to diet, exercise and deep breathing techniques, which can significantly reduce asthma symptoms. Here, we reveal a few Ayurvedic treatment for asthma.

Panchakarma

This Ayurvedic therapy involves 5 (panch) actions of therapeutic treatment (karma). It is very beneficial for asthmatic patients. It is a total detoxification process. Panchakarma is a combination of five procedures of purification- Vamana (Emesis), Virechana (Purgation), Niroohavasti (Decoction enema), Nasya (instillation of medicine through nostrils), and Anuvasanavasti (Oil enema). These procedures aim at correcting deep rooted imbalances in the body with the use of herbs, herbal oils, medicated milk, and other Ayurvedic medicines.

Rasayana Therapy

After the Panchakarma treatments, asthma patients are advoked to take certain oral medicines along with diet regulation. This is the Rasayana therapy, which builds immunity, avoids recurrence of asthma symptoms, re-establishes the normal functioning of the body and helps your body to fight the disease for long time.

Cloves for your lungs

Cloves are used in many Ayurvedic formulations. One such formulation is especially beneficial for asthmatic patients. You can make this easily at home with the easily available ingredients. You will need around 7 to 8 cloves and banana. Mix it together and keep it aside for the night. Next morning, eat this. Avoid eating anything for the next hour. After an hour, have a little hot water and honey. It will offer relief from chronic bronchial asthma.

Ayurvedic herbal tea

Ayurveda propogates the use of herbal teas for a range of respiratory conditions. One such tea is especially useful for getting rid of asthma symptoms. Blend ajwain, tulsi, pepper, and ginger and boil it in two cups of water for 10 to 15 minutes. Strain and drink. This is a natural expectorant for asthmatics.

Use of turmeric

Turmeric contains the compound known as curcumin. This is the yellow pigment which gives turmeric its colour. It contains potent pharmacological and antioxidant components that inhibits inflammation. Have a glass of warm milk with a teaspoon of fresh turmeric juice mixed in it for relief.

Ease congestion and breathlessness

Asthmatic attacks are characterized by congestion and severe breathlessness. If you see anyone having such an attack, quickly mix some pepper, about 1 tsp of honey and a little onion juice in a glass and get the person to drink it slowly. It will provide instant relief.

To prevent an attack at night

Many a times, you may experience an attack during the night. This can be traumatic. To prevent such an episode, have a glass of water with 1 teaspoon of honey and 1 teaspoon bay leaf powder mixed in it before going to bed. This is prevent attacks during the night.