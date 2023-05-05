Asthmatics: Dos And Don'ts To Help You Better Control Your Asthma

The key to effective long-term asthma control is to take your medicine even when you are without symptoms.

Asthma changes over time, and hence it's important to monitor your signs and symptoms and alter your therapy as needed, with the help of your doctor.

Considered one of the most common chronic illnesses, asthma affects an estimated 300 million people globally. Despite the availability of excellent treatments, asthma remains poorly managed in India. An important consideration is, while asthma cannot be cured, it can be effectively managed leading to a completely normal life. Learning about the causes of asthma and the risk factors for asthma will help you make better decisions and enhance your quality of life.

Here, Dr Shahid Patel, Consultant Pulmonologist, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, has shared some tips to help you better control your asthma. "These dos and don'ts can help you avoid asthma exacerbation episodes and manage them more effectively if they do occur," he said.

Dos and Don'ts for Asthmatics

Because asthma frequently changes over time, it's critical that you collaborate with your Pulmonologist to monitor your signs and symptoms and alter your therapy as needed, Dr Patel noted.

Maintain Your Medication: Taking your asthma medication as prescribed by your pulmonologist will help you to feel in charge of your health. The key to effective long-term asthma control is to take your medicine even when you are without symptoms.

Recognize Your Symptoms: Paying attention to your early warning signals, such as shortness of breath or chest tightness, which is more than the expected normal, can allow you to take rapid action, allowing you to remain on top of your asthma, and prevent admissions.

Adhere to Your Asthma Action Plan: Make sure to consult with your pulmonologist about your asthma action plan. Your action plan will help you in effective management of your asthma. Know your zones and stick to your plan.

Keep your cool: If you experience an asthma attack, be cool, follow your asthma action plan and consult your pulmonologist.

Don't put it off any longer: Understand the warning signals that your asthma is deteriorating. Act quickly. The sooner you act, the sooner you will be in command.

Avoid being in the presence of smoke: Asthma episodes are exacerbated and made worse by smoking and even secondhand smoke.

Continue to Exercise: Check with your doctor before engaging in any exercise, sports, or other activities. Staying fit will help you stay healthy.

During the summer and autumn, avoid opening windows: Prevent pollen from entering your home or automobile during allergy season. Wear a mask whenever going outdoors.

Pets can be a strong source of allergen: Unfortunately, if a pet is a trigger for asthma exacerbation, then avoidance is the best course of treatment.

Asthma Care Checklist

Here is a great checklist for asthma patients to keep them prepared at all times, as suggested by Dr Patel:

Always have an inhaler with you when travelling.

Maintain as much activity as possible and exercise on a regular basis.

Maintain regular contact with your chest physician.

Make a routine for your daily tasks so that you don't get fatigued easily.

Maintain a healthy diet and eat at regular times.

Make sure your living space is clean and dust-free.

Wear a mask when outdoors.

Relax and meditate. Engage in whatever pastime or interest that makes you happy.

