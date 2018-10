As per the studies conducted by World Health Organisation (WHO), Delhi is amongst the most polluted cities in the world in terms of air quality. The air quality has only been going down for the past few years, surpassing close competitors such as Beijing (China), Al Jubail (Saudi Arabia) and Cairo ((Egypt). Apart from industrial emissions and vehicular pollution, one of the main reasons for air pollution is the dust generated from the construction sites.

Pollution-induced health challenges

Air pollution can be extremely dangerous and from various illness and disabilities, it can have a crippling effect on the body. It can cause bronchospasm, sinusitis, increased respiratory ailments and fatigue due to excess intake of carbon. Asthmatics face serious health issues in winter and are often advised to stay indoors. Even healthy people suffer hazards of severe dust pollution which can lead to breathing problems, dry cough, skin irritation, sore eyes etc.

Steps to follow to save yourself from pollution

There are a few steps one must follow to combat the harmful effects of air pollution.

Use air purifying plants: To purify indoor air, one can opt for natural air-purifying plants such as aloe vera, ivy, money plant, Sansevieria and spider plant. These plants are known for cleaning the polluted air and releasing fresh air in a closed environment. Avoid using chemical freshener and cleaners, burning of candles and smoking in rooms and closed areas.

Ventilation: Keeping your window open intermittently and allowing proper ventilation can make a huge difference to bring down the level of pollution in your home. It allows the air to circulate through the house, keeping it fresh.

Clean AC filters: Make sure to clean your AC filters regularly in order to get dust-free air. The filters have a life cycle and must be replaced over time.

Wear masks: It is advisable to put on pollution masks especially during dust storm and in severely polluted areas. An ideal mask must have a carbon filter and an exhaust valve. The mask should fit perfectly on the face and should be comfortable for a person to be able to wear it for a long period of time. Make sure the mask does not have any gap as it will defeat the purpose.

Use air purifiers: Air purifier minimizes the pollutants and filters the air in the room. An air purifier is capable of bringing the air quality to safe levels as recommended by the WHO.

Purify the air in your cars: Dr Gyanendra Agrawal, senior consultant, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Jaypee Hospital, Noida) says, “Pollution can be four to five times higher inside the car than outside. Always roll down the window of your car to let the air circulate before starting to drive. Keep your car AC in indoor mode.”

Avoid exercises outside: Heavy exertion activities should be avoided as far as possible. Try to avoid going outdoors and for doing physical activities such as cycling, jogging etc. even in the morning. Although the gym is permissible, all the exercises should be done in moderation. Also, limit the outdoor activities for children.

Keep a tab on your diet: Try to consume fruits that are rich in vitamin C, magnesium and omega fatty acids. These nutrients help to strengthen the overall immunity of the body and help to fight the ill effects of pollutants.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water as it clears the airways in the body. Also, instead of regular tea try to take herbal tea, ginger tea and tulsi tea as they play a vital role in helping the body to rinse out the toxins.

Other measures: Avoid travelling by auto rickshaw and prefer going by metro or bus or in cars as they are covered and closed for the most part. Wear spectacles to protect your eyes and cover your face with a scarf. Clean your throat and eyes as soon you come back home. Also, avoid going near areas like busy roads and construction sites. Visit a doctor in case breathlessness and excessive cough persist even after having over-the-counter medication.