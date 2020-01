Adding aerobic exercise to their treatment regimen helped people with moderate to severe asthma better control the common symptoms – according to a study. Most asthma patients rely on a daily dose of anti-inflammatory medicines that help reduce mucus production and swelling in the airways. To control the symptom, some also take drugs known as bronchodilators.

The researchers put asthma patients who are already controlling symptoms with medication on a three-month treadmill exercise routine. They found a noticeable decrease in two aspects of the condition that causes difficulty in breathing—inflammation in the airway and extreme sensitivity.

It can be more difficult to manage asthma in cold weather. Winter allergens like dust, dander, mites can trigger an asthma attack at home. Moreover, the cold weather may make it difficult for you to breathe. Apart from aerobic exercise, here are some other things asthma patients can do to manage the symptoms this winter.

Keep your house clean and dry

This will help remove dust mites that are a powerful trigger for asthma. Using mite-free covers can minimize the presence of dust mites on your sheets, covers, cushions, and bedcovers. These covers are made of a material which has very small openings, that even dust mites and their droppings can’t get through. Also, all bedding should be washed weekly with hot water. Cold water will not be able to kill dust mites.

Wash your hands often

You may pick up potential allergens when you shake hands with people or touch a surface. When these hands touch your face, eyes or mouth, infection can spread and worsen your asthma. Therefore, always wash your hands after coming back from somewhere, as well as before or after meals.

Use inhaler before venturing out

The cold weather outside may make it difficult for you to breathe, so take one or two puffs from your inhaler before you venture out. Doing so will help you adjust to the sudden change in temperature.

Avoid outdoor workouts

Walking or running outside in cold air might worsen your asthma symptoms. Instead opt for Look for indoor exercises, such as squatting, treadmill, yoga, spot exercises, etc. If you can’t do without outdoor exercising, go out when the weather is comparatively warmer.