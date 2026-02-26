Asthma vs COPD: Why Symptoms Overlap And How Delayed Diagnosis Can Be Dangerous

Asthma and COPD share similar breathing symptoms, often leading to confusion and misdiagnosis. Know key differences, risks of delay, and when to seek medical help.

Individuals frequently seek medical care from clinics for issues related to asthma; the predominant symptoms for these patients will be cough, difficulty with breathing, and wheeze. One of the principal problems for clinicians is that these symptoms may also manifest in other lung diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and that an individual suffering from asthma may concurrently suffer from other illnesses that are causing some/all of the presenting symptoms.

Asthma vs COPD: Why Symptoms Often Overlap

According to Dr Sarat Kumar Behera, Director Critical Care & Senior Consultant - Pulmonology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, "Most individuals who are diagnosed with asthma will experience and report symptoms earlier than individuals with COPD. It is not uncommon for an individual that has had a diagnosis of asthma to be, in fact, suffering from COPD, however they may experience unnecessary delays in receiving treatment for their COPD as a result of being diagnosed with asthma and starting asthma treatment when they may in fact not have a diagnosis of asthma or when they have a diagnosis of asthma but are not experiencing symptoms at the time of their COPD."

Delayed COPD Diagnosis and Missed Warning Signs

Another factor involved in delayed diagnosis is the gradual nature of COPD's development results in the patient lacking recognition of their shortness of breath while performing activities of daily living or having repetitive episodes of respiratory tract infections as symptomatic of a chronic respiratory condition. By the time they sought medical care, many have had an approximate number of symptomatic years that resemble a typical asthma presentation if a thorough and appropriate evaluation was not done.

Why Many Patients Do Not Recognise COPD Early?

The repeated lack of or delayed recognition of symptoms leads to a feeling of normalcy for the individual which adds to their belief that they had not experienced any chronic respiratory condition. This lack of timely diagnosis hampers not only the opportunity for early intervention, but also emphasizes the need for clinician awareness with regard to COPD and timely clinical assessment to achieve positive long-term outcomes for the patient.

Similar Symptoms in Asthma and COPD

Another complication in the accurate diagnosis of either COPD or asthma is that they both share similar symptoms. Patients with asthma will normally experience chest tightness, wheezing, or coughing; however, patients with chronic COPD will also experience the same symptoms, especially those who have a history of smoking or exposure to dust or pollution. The testing and dx process becomes more complicated in all patients because without spirometry/lung function testing it may be easy to auto-diagnose that they have asthma rather than COPD, especially of early or mild disease where symptoms are intermittent.

Importance of Spirometry and Proper Diagnosis

We stress the importance of thorough history and examination taking into consideration all variables, especially in the adults, those over 40 years of age, or those with prolonged exposure to environmental irritants. We never want to miss the opportunity for an appropriate dx, and a thorough history and exam plus the appropriate dx studies, it is easy to differentiate between asthma, COPD, or maybe even both present. An early and correct diagnosis is important with COPD b/c treating COPD will require long-term management strategies not just a standard asthma plan of care.

Early Diagnosis Improves Quality of Life

This conversation will clarify the distinctions between asthma and COPD thus, enabling the ability of the patient to receive appropriate treatment as quickly as possible. The primary goal is the comfort and quality of life for the patient. When patients have heightened awareness of their condition, correct assessment of severity of the condition and timely medical intervention, the quality of life for the individual may be improved substantially and/or complications that may have been avoided may develop.

