Asthma is a debilitating condition that causes moderate to intense breathing difficulties depending on the severity of the condition. This is because, in this disease, your airways become narrow. It causes swelling in the airways and there is excess production of mucus. Because of this, asthma patients have difficulty in breathing. This is accompanied by cough and wheezing. Though this condition is definitely a nuisance, it is largely manageable. But, sometimes, a very severe attack can turn life-threatening. Doctors usually prescribe inhalers to provide relief. Now, a new research says that these inhalers may be contributing to environmental pollution.

Asthma patients contributing to environmental pollution: Study

For the study, researchers from Cambridge University analysed inhaler medications prescribed to patients on the NHS in England. They found that 7 out of every 10 were metered-dose inhalers that contain the offending gas hydrofluoroalkane. This gas propels the medicine out of the inhaler. Researchers say that, in 2017 alone, doctors prescribed around 50 million inhalers to asthma patients. They also reveal that those inhalers were responsible for about 4 per cent of greenhouse gas emission. And, this is just for the UK alone.

But the researchers were quick to add that if even one inhaler is replaced with a more environment-friendly alternative, it can reduce carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions by almost 58 kilotonnes. The alternative, according to researchers, can be dry-powder inhalers. They add that ‘this is equivalent to the carbon footprint of 180,000 return car journeys from London to Edinburgh’. But they say that if each metered-dose inhaler is replaced by a dry-powder inhaler, it ‘could save the equivalent of between 150kg and 400kg (63 stone) of carbon dioxide a year. This is similar to the carbon footprint reduction of cutting meat from your diet’.

The journal BMJ Open published this study.

Switching to an alternative may be difficult

Researchers of this study agree that if asthma patients use an alternative to these inhalers, they will be cutting their carbon footprint significantly. But this is easier said than done. Experts say that some asthma sufferers absolutely need to use these metered-dose inhalers. Moreover, switching also means that patients will have to learn a new inhaler technique. This can become complicated as they will probably have to do so under the guidance of a physician or healthcare professional.

Tips for patients to reduce their carbon footprint

Some patients may not be able to switch to a greener alternative due to medical reasons. But researchers have a solution for them too. They say that patients must use their inhalers intelligently to avoid wastage of puffs. Proper disposal of the inhalers is also important because they may still have some gas left in them. Patients must also follow prescriptions properly. They advise patients to have a talk with their doctor to see if they can use an alternative instead. But a major disadvantage is that greener, dry-powder inhalers are an expensive option compared to metered-dose inhalers. The best option for patients, therefore, is prevention of attacks. But it is necessary for you to know about the root cause of the disease so that you can prevent it.

Causes of asthma

If you have asthma, you may experience symptoms like shortness of breath, cough, wheezing, chest pain and extreme sensitivity to respiratory viruses. Causes or triggers of asthma are often exposure to pollutants like smoke, chemicals, dust, pollen, mould spores and some gases. Cold weather may aggravate asthma symptoms as can stress and allergies. Genes may also play a part here. If you don’t get relief even after using a quick-relief inhaler, seek emergency treatment.

Treatment of asthma

There is no cure for this condition and avoiding asthma triggers is the best option. But a doctor usually prescribes inhalers to provide relief from symptoms. Timely treatment can make a big difference and it will also help you avoid asthma complications. Most patients of asthma use inhalers to get relief from attacks. However, these often come with some side-effects like mouth ulcers, tremors, headaches, nausea, throat irritation and body pain.