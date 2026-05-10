Asthma or allergy? Diagnostic tests that help you tell the difference

Allergy and asthma share symptoms but differ in causes and treatment. Expert suggests accurate diagnosis using clinical history and tests to ensure proper management and avoids unnecessary or ineffective therapies.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 10, 2026 11:29 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Pooja Trehan

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Itchy eyes, runny nose, sneezing all the time and difficulty breathing? Most people shrug it off as a seasonal irritation just an allergy but at times it is not the factor that triggers. It is a question that is most frequently asked in clinical practice: Is this really an allergy or something more severe?

Dr. Pooja Trehan, Consultant Pathologist and Zonal Chief of Labs, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, explains that both allergy and asthma have a close relationship with one another. Sometimes these two conditions can overlap symptoms, triggers and frequently accompany each other. However it is non-negotiable to make the distinction between the two since the management is different in the two cases.

Asthma vs allergy

An allergy is a kind of hypersensitivity of the immune system to external allergens and asthma is predetermined by the constriction of airways. Dr. Trehan notes, "One should know about the clinical history of the patient because at times it contains pointers as to the diagnosis. Allergies are indicated by seasonal variation a trigger e.g. dust, pollens, pet dander and a strong family history of atopy i.e. any form of allergic disease within the family history. This clinical history together with tightness in the chest and shortness of breath is more indicative of asthma."

Asthma tests

Talking about the diagnosis she further went on to explain that in the context of a diagnostic workup not one test but a series of tests assists us in distinguishing the two. The most commonly used tests to differentiate between the two are the lung function tests which are most commonly used tests being the spirometry and the peak expiratory flow volume (PEF) that tell you whether there is any form of obstruction in the airways resulting in asthma.

Allergy tests

Previously most of the doctors used to rely on skin prick tests but with the advancement in diagnostics many non-invasive tests have come into the market such as blood tests and total IgE tests which tell you about the allergic tendency of the body and specific IgE tests that tell you about the specific allergen that causes symptoms. Dr. Trehan explains, "The diagnostic centres have multiple allergy panels available, starting with food allergens through environmental allergens to full-fledged panels. The Diagnostic test (CRD) that covers 250+ allergens with advanced technology has helped in the diagnosis of allergies using a single test. The test assists in distinguishing cross-reactivity, as opposed to a real sensitization response.

"Further a regular blood examination during both conditions will indicate a high absolute eosinophilic count (AEC). Studies of chest imaging are typically not specific to asthma but important to distinguish between asthma and other serious causes or types of lung disorders."

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Managing asthma and allergy

When it comes to management Dr. Trehan notes that treating asthma and allergy are both quite different. In the case of allergies the patients are treated with antihistaminics and nasal sprays to avoid triggers and people with asthma are treated with a variety of drugs starting with bronchodilators and inhaled steroids which lessen the airways' constriction and inflammation.

She told TheHealthsite.Com in most patients with persistent allergic rhinitis treatment is often cyclical where the symptoms recur with each subsequent exposure. This is where an allergy shot a form of allergen immunotherapy is administered.

Lots of patients spend years without any significant improvement being made in the treatment of the allergy and the real underlying disorder remains undiagnosed. Quite on the contrary since many patients are put on unnecessary steroids and bronchodilators when they could get symptomatic relief using nothing more than mere antihistaminics. As modern medicine and diagnostics have evolved it is necessary to distinguish between those overlapping conditions so that the specific management can be initiated at the appropriate time, which in the end will result in a better quality of life.

This content is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a healthcare expert for symptoms.

FAQs Why is accurate diagnosis for asthma and allergies important? Because asthma and allergies require different treatments and misdiagnosis can lead to ineffective or unnecessary medications. Can asthma and allergies occur together? Yes, they often overlap and may coexist making proper diagnosis essential for effective treatment. How can you tell if symptoms are due to asthma or an allergy? Clinical history, triggers and diagnostic tests like spirometry and IgE help differentiate between the two.

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