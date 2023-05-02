Asthma Induced Back Pain: 7 Warning Signs Your Back Pain Is Due To A Severe Respiratory Infection

Asthma is a respiratory disease, but this can also damage some portions of your spinal cord. Scroll down to know everything.

As we observe World Asthma Day on May 2, it's important to pay attention to awareness of this health condition, and its connection with back pain too. Asthma is a severe respiratory condition in which the airways narrow and swell, leading to difficulty in breathing. The condition often leads to the production of extra mucus. The initial symptoms of asthma are coughing, a whistling sound (wheezing) while breathing and shortness of breath. Although it is a respiratory disease, the condition can often cause pain in the spinal area. Studies have shown a strong link between breathing pattern disorders such as asthma and pain in the back. According to experts, asthma is a condition which is capable of causing back pain, especially in the lower back, neck, and shoulders.

Why does this happen? It mainly happens because your diaphragm, the muscle that helps one to breathe and provides support to the spine can get strained and weaken. This reduces its ability to support the spinal cord, thus inducing back pain.

Can Asthma Cause Back Pain?

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr Rajkumar, Sr. Consultant- Internal Medicine, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, said, "We are finding with empirical evidence that there is a significant link between back pain and asthma, though these two conditions might seem unrelated at first glance. Firstly, asthma can affect a person's posture and breathing patterns, which can lead to muscle imbalances and tension in the back muscles. This can cause discomfort and pain in the upper, middle, or lower back." He further added that some asthma medications can cause bone loss and increase the risk of osteoporosis, which can also lead to back pain. Moreover, back pain can worsen asthma symptoms by making it difficult to breathe properly. This can cause anxiety and panic, which can trigger an asthma attack.

"Furthermore, the stress associated with chronic back pain can also exacerbate asthma symptoms. Inflammation is yet another connection between back pain and asthma is inflammation. Asthma is caused by inflammation in the airways, while back pain can be caused by inflammation in the muscles, ligaments, and bones in the back. Both awareness and attention are required and awareness to manage symptoms of back pain and asthma effectively with timely medical interventions. Treatments include medications to manage asthma physical therapy to strengthen the back muscles and improve posture, and lifestyle modifications such as exercise, weight management, and stress reduction techniques," he said.

Asthma-Induced Back Pain Symptoms That Shouldn't Be Ignored

Asthma symptoms shouldn't be ignored, as this small mistake can make things worse. Asthma can make you feel an acute pain in the shoulders, neck, and lower back. A patient may also notice a sore, achy, or stiff back when suffering from asthma. Asthma-induced pain might be worse following an asthma attack. When you have back pain related to asthma, you might also experience symptoms such as chest pain, acid reflux, and fatigue.

