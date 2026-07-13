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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : July 13, 2026 9:02 AM IST
Respiratory complications align with the seasonal shift into the monsoon across urban cities today. Many pulmonology departments across the city, along with allergy clinics, report a predictable rise in-patient admissions for acute asthma exacerbations and chronic sinusitis during this period. The sharp increase in atmospheric humidity creates optimal conditions for allergen proliferation, thereby resulting in increased respiratory risks among vulnerable individuals.
In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Rasheeka V P, Pulmonology Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar, Bangalore, rapid multiplication of microscopic indoor allergens is one of the major causes of respiratory distress during the monsoon. Fungal molds and house dust mites propagate in conditions of high humidity. Fungi require above 60% humidity to propagate.
During the rainy season, indoor humidity levels frequently exceed 70%, leading to mold multiplying rapidly on porous surfaces such as damp drywall and wooden structures. Microscopic pores that act as potent allergens are released by these molds, causing inflammation. Moisture from the air is key for the survival of dust mites. The proteins present in dust mite fecal matter and detritus serve as major triggers for the upper and lower respiratory tracts, which can lead to mucosal swelling.
The monsoon season frequently introduces specific meteorological conditions that trigger acute, severe respiratory emergencies, a phenomenon clinically recognised as "thunderstorm asthma."
During the initial phase of a thunderstorm, strong wind updrafts carry heavy grass and weed pollens into the cloud base. The high humidity and osmotic pressure within the clouds cause these pollen grains to absorb water and rupture. This process breaks a single pollen grain into hundreds of ultra-fine fragments.
The fragments, at ground level, become small enough to pass through nasal passages and eventually penetrate the bronchioles. This results in sudden, severe bronchospasms.
A structured, preventive healthcare framework can result in effective management of monsoon-induced respiratory illness.
Airborne allergen fragments are at peak concentration following thunderstorms. Hence, one should restrict outdoor activity following these conditions and use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) masks during outdoor travel to filter fragmented spores and pollen.