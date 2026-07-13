Asthma attack during monsoon: Why respiratory diseases spike during rainy season and how to protect yourself

Ever wondered why asthma and sinus problems increase during the monsoon season? Read on to know what exactly happens and what you can do to stay safe!

Asthma attack during monsoon: Why respiratory diseases spike during rainy season and how to protect yourself

Respiratory complications align with the seasonal shift into the monsoon across urban cities today. Many pulmonology departments across the city, along with allergy clinics, report a predictable rise in-patient admissions for acute asthma exacerbations and chronic sinusitis during this period. The sharp increase in atmospheric humidity creates optimal conditions for allergen proliferation, thereby resulting in increased respiratory risks among vulnerable individuals.

Rapid Multiplication of Indoor Bioallergens

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Rasheeka V P, Pulmonology Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar, Bangalore, rapid multiplication of microscopic indoor allergens is one of the major causes of respiratory distress during the monsoon. Fungal molds and house dust mites propagate in conditions of high humidity. Fungi require above 60% humidity to propagate.

During the rainy season, indoor humidity levels frequently exceed 70%, leading to mold multiplying rapidly on porous surfaces such as damp drywall and wooden structures. Microscopic pores that act as potent allergens are released by these molds, causing inflammation. Moisture from the air is key for the survival of dust mites. The proteins present in dust mite fecal matter and detritus serve as major triggers for the upper and lower respiratory tracts, which can lead to mucosal swelling.

The Biomechanics of Thunderstorm Asthma

The monsoon season frequently introduces specific meteorological conditions that trigger acute, severe respiratory emergencies, a phenomenon clinically recognised as "thunderstorm asthma."

During the initial phase of a thunderstorm, strong wind updrafts carry heavy grass and weed pollens into the cloud base. The high humidity and osmotic pressure within the clouds cause these pollen grains to absorb water and rupture. This process breaks a single pollen grain into hundreds of ultra-fine fragments.

The fragments, at ground level, become small enough to pass through nasal passages and eventually penetrate the bronchioles. This results in sudden, severe bronchospasms.

You may like to read

Evidence-Based Preventive Protocols

A structured, preventive healthcare framework can result in effective management of monsoon-induced respiratory illness.

Controlling humidity levels within the household by using dehumidifiers and AC units can control the reproductive cycles of both moulds and dust mites. Regular washing of bedding, linens and curtains in heated water, can eliminate dust mite populations. Visible mould patches can be treated using antifungal agents Pre-seasonal medical checkups can benefit patients with established diagnoses of asthma or allergic rhinitis. Controller medications build a barrier against environmental triggers when used optimally.

Airborne allergen fragments are at peak concentration following thunderstorms. Hence, one should restrict outdoor activity following these conditions and use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) masks during outdoor travel to filter fragmented spores and pollen.