Puberty Blockers For Transgenders: How Do They Work And What Are The Benefits?

The assistant Health Secretary of the United States who is also a trans woman empowered children who are seeking gender affirmation treatment to avail the puberty blocker hormone therapy. Know all about this therapy!

Transgender and gender-diverse children who wish to go through a sex change process have an option to use puberty blockers to temporarily suppress puberty. They are medications prescribed by doctors that can slow down the entire process of puberty in a child who has not hit puberty yet. The medicine used in this process is composed of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) analogues.

Recently, the assistant health secretary of the United States, Rachel Levine urged legislation by the US government to support and empower the gender diverse children and transgender who are seeking gender affirmation treatment. She made this statement while appearing on MSNBC's 'Andrea Mitchell Reports.' In her opinion, Trans youth are very vulnerable. They are more prone to mental health issues which are a result of bullying. This step is an important one to ensure that their rights are not being denied.

How Do Puberty Blockers Work?

Puberty blockers are sex hormones. They work by suppressing the body's release of these hormones. This includes both testosterone and estrogen.

Sex hormones affect:

Primary sex characteristics. These are the sexual organs present at birth, including the penis, scrotum and testicles and the uterus, ovaries and vagina.

These are the physical changes in the body that typically appear during puberty. Examples include breast development and the growth of facial hair.

Benefits Of Puberty Blockers

Children who identify under the gender diverse category experience a feeling of gender dysphoria i.e. a feeling of discomfort because of the sex there were born with and the gender they were assigned at birth. This dysphoria usually starts in childhood and becomes more intense at the start of puberty. Experts recommend that a person should avail of the sex change treatment as early as possible because it ensures fewer health complications.

For children who have gender dysphoria, suppressing puberty might:

Improve mental well-being

Reduce depression and anxiety

Improve social interactions and integration with other kids

Eliminate the need for future surgeries

Reduce thoughts or actions related to self-harm

What Are The Criteria For Getting This Treatment

Who can avail of this particular hormone therapy? Take a look

There are certain criteria for availing of this treatment, a child should:

A person who shows a very long and intense pattern of gender dysphoria and gender non-conformity is eligible for this treatment.

Children who have been experiencing gender dysphoria at the start of puberty

Have entered the early stage of puberty

Provide informed consent

Particularly when a child hasn't reached the age of medical consent, parents or other caretakers or guardians must consent to the treatment and support the adolescent through the treatment process.