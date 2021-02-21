A recent study has revealed that in order to prevent blood clotting in children who undergo surgery that replumbs their hearts aspirin should be favoured over warfarin in them. The research led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and published in The Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery will have implications for clinicians when prescribing blood-thinning medications after Fontan surgery a complex congenital heart disease operation redirecting blood flow from the lower body to the lungs. Blood Clots: Here’s How They Can Turn Fatal The Fontan procedure is offered to children born with severe heart defects allowing the child