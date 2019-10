Ashwagandha has been used since time immemorial for medicinal purposes in India. Also known as the Indian ginseng, it is known for its amazing healing properties. Ancient Indian rishis or holy men used this knowledge to successfully treat a range of mental and physical disorders. This miraculous herb rejuvenates the immune system and helps to keep neurological problems at bay. It gives a boost to your endocrine and reproductive systems. This Indian herb comes with neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety and antidepressant properties. It is also widely used in the formulation of Ayurvedic medicine.

Many studies have been conducted over the years to prove the medicinal properties of ashwagandha. Though experts are divided over its efficacy, some studies have proved beyond any doubt that this Indian herb can indeed give your health a boost. It is especially good for mental health and many disorders can be successfully treated with this herb. It is also said to have anti-ageing properties.

Let us take a look at a few health benefits of this remarkable herb.

It boosts your cognitive abilities

According to a study published in the Journal of Dietary Supplements, ashwagandha boosts the memory in people suffering from mild cognitive impairment. It helps in attention building, information processing speed and overall mental skills. Moreover, it also increases acetylcholine levels in the brain which, in turn, improves memory, brain function and intelligence. Ashwagandha elevates the levels of the GABA neurotransmitter in the brain and relaxes the nervous system. It is also known to stimulate nitric oxide production by regulating the blood flow and pressure of the arterial system. This, in turn, increases oxygen levels in the brain, improving your cognitive ability.

Ashwagandha contains a substance called Withanolides. This helps cognitive function. Withanolides are naturally occurring steroids that promote cell outgrowth, reverse behavioural deficits and plaque build-up and reduce amyloid beta burden.

It prevents neurological degeneration

Ashwagandha slows, stops and reverses neurological degeneration and protects neurotic atrophy and synaptic loss associated with these diseases like Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s and Parkinson’s. According to researchers from Michigan State University, withanamides, a property extracted from Ashwagandha seeds, can help scientists to find a cure for Alzheimer’s. Studies showed that the use of withanamides prevents neurodegenerative diseases at the onset and also slows its progress. The journal Phytotherapy Research published this study.

It is a great stress buster

Stress is the root cause of many health disorders. But ashwagandha is a safe and effective stress buster. By reducing stress, it boosts heart health and helps to keep blood pressure under control. This herb also stimulates the gluconeogenesis, glycogenolysis, lipolysis and hepatic glucose secretion. This, in turn, elevates the catecholamines and cortisol levels in the body. Ashwagandha helps by suppressing the production of the stress hormone cortisol in the brain.

It ensures a good night’s sleep

A study at the Sleep Institute in the University of Tsukuba, Japan, say that ashwagandha may help you sleep better. According to researchers of this study, an active substance found in Ashwagandha leaves can help in combating insomnia. It can induce deep sleep without the side-effects associated with many herbs and pharmaceutical medications. It also facilitates better sleep by relaxing you. According to a study published in PLOS One, it acts in the same manner as the common relaxants, lorazepam and imipramine, but without the associated side-effects.